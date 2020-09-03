Anti-Dermatomycosis Treatment Market to Increase Exponentially During 2020 – 2030

Dermatomycosis are infections of skin, nails, and hair which are caused by dermatophytes, yeasts and moulds. Dermatomycosis is a common type of fungal infection occurring in adults and children with a worldwide prevalence of 25.0% with high relapse rates. Tinea candidiasis and cutaneous candidiasis are few categories fall into dermatomycoses. Anti-fungals are grouped in to three classes based on action like azoles (inhibit synthesis of Ergosterol), Polyenes (membrane sterols), and 5-Fluorocytosine (inhibits macromolecular synthesis). Nystatin is a common anti-fungal medicine used in treating candida infections. The anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is expected to grow as increasing clinical research and development activities in the field.

Rising epidemic of fungal disease and industrial clinical research and development is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-dermatomycosis treatment market. In emerging economies, rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel growth of anti-dermatomycosis treatment market. However, chances of increasing resistance is expected to hamper the growth of anti-dermatomycosis treatment market. Low awareness in developing regions is expected to slow the future growth of anti-dermatomycosis treatment market.

The global anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, infection type, based on host, routes of administration, distribution channel and region:

Based on drug class, anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is segmented as:

Polyens

Azoles Immidazoels Triazoles

Allylamines

Echinocandins

Others

Based on infection type, anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is segmented as:

Tinea corporis

Tinea unguium

Athlete’s Foot

Aspergillosis

Tinea capitis

Others

Based on route of administration, anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Vaginal

Topical

Systemic

Based on distribution channel, anti-dermatomycosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Anti-dermatomycosis treatment market expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to high fungal infection prevalence. Industry lead research and development of new drugs is driving marker. Emergence of highly resistance strains and technological advancements in diagnostic methodologies are leading to significant anti-dermatomycosis treatment market opportunities for the industrial players. For instance, F2G Limited has developed Olorofim anti-dermatomycosis agent against highly resistant Aspergillosis which is invasive fungal infection leading to death of patient. Also, FDA has approved Isavuconazonium sulfate for rare form of Aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis developed by Astella Pharma. Such new drug developments are expected to continue the growth of anti-dermatomycosis treatment market. Hospital pharmacies are expected to gain a higher market share in the anti-dermatomycosis treatment market due to high patients pool.

North America is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global anti-dermatomycosis treatment market owing to the high prevalence of dermatomycosis infection and better healthcare infrastructure. Europe is a second lucrative anti-dermatomycosis treatment market owing to research and development of new drug entities. Anti-dermatomycosis treatment markets in South Asia and East Asia regions are expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing healthcare spending and large population base. Anti-Dermatomycosis treatment market in Middle East and Africa is least lucrative due to poor healthcare facilities and low awareness.

Some of the players operating in the global anti-dermatomycosis treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novatis AG, Mylan N.V., Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG, Scynexis Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and others.

