Global Fish Odor Syndrome Treatment Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2020 – 2030

Fish odor syndrome which is also referred as a stale fish syndrome or trimethylaminuria is a type of rare disease. Fish odor syndrome is a metabolic disorder which occurs due to failure of metabolic processes to alter the chemical trimethylamine. Mutation of the FMO3 gene is the key reason behind the occurrence of fish odor syndrome. This disorder is diagnosed through urine testing and genetic testing of the FMO3 gene. Although, there no proper treatment available for fish odor syndrome but there are some ways to reduce its symptoms. Low doses of antibiotics along with laxatives are prescribed initially for fish odor syndrome treatment. Also, nutritional supplement such as activated charcoal and chlorophyllin are prescribed to decrease the concentration of fish odor syndrome in urine. For a few patients, vitamin B12 supplements are also prescribed to enhance the FMO3 gene activity. Along with this medicinal treatment, some behavioural therapy will be prescribed to reduce depression and psychological symptoms.

Rising patent pool suffering from trimethylaminuria is the key factor propelling the revenue growth of fish odor syndrome treatment market over the forecast period. Also, an increasing initiative by National Organization for Rare Disorders to raise awareness regarding the fish odor syndrome treatment will propel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising focus of leading pharmaceutical companies to launch more innovative drugs for the treatment of fish odor syndrome has created the revenue growth opportunity in the near future. On other hand, limited availability of clinical data and less awareness regarding rare diseases in low-income countries may hamper the growth of fish odor syndrome treatment market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31724

The global fish odor syndrome treatment market is classified on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug type, fish odor syndrome treatment market is segmented into the following:

Antibiotics

Vitamin B12 Supplements

Others

Based on route of administration, fish odor syndrome treatment market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Injectable

Based on distribution channel, fish odor syndrome treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Rising prevalence of trimethylaminuria is the key factor behind the significant growth of fish odor syndrome treatment market throughout the globe. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), fish odor syndrome occurs among 1 in 100,000 people. Antibiotics are prescribed as the first option for fish odor treatment, therefore antibiotics segment is expected to be the dominant segment in term of revenue by product type. While, an increasing number of launches of B12 supplement for fish odor syndrome treatment will definitely lead to high growth for B12 supplement segment. By route of administration oral segment is expected to gain majority of the revenue share of fish odor syndrome treatment which is then followed by injectable segment. Among all distribution channel retail pharmacy and drug store segment is expected to gain half of the revenue share of fish odor syndrome treatment. While, online pharmacies segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment for fish odor syndrome treatment in the of revenue growth over the next decade.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31724

The prevalence of fish odor syndrome is much higher in U.S. and Canada, which results in the high revenue from North America region. The availability appropriate treatment option and favourable reimbursement scenario is also a key reason behind the growth of fish odor syndrome treatment market in North America. Europe is the second most lucrative region for fish odor syndrome treatment market owing to high awareness regarding rare disease treatment in countries such as U.K. Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Rise in per capita healthcare expenditure in India and China is the key factor behind the robust growth of fish odor syndrome market in Asia-Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to show delayed growth for fish odor syndrome treatment market over the forecast period due to lack awareness regarding rare disease treatment.

Some of the key players across the value chain of fish odor syndrome treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi SA, Merck Co & Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31724

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com