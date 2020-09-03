Increasing Demand for Breast Reconstruction Market Revenue Growth During 2020 – 2030

Breast construction is a surgical process of rebuilding the shape and look of a breast. It may be done after removal of a part of the breast or a whole breast (mastectomy). Breast reconstruction involve several operations such as immediate reconstruction or delayed reconstruction. The aim of breast reconstruction is to create a best breast shape as natural as possible. There are various products for breast reconstruction in the clinical pipeline such as “Motiva”- an implant product integrated with Smooth Silk technology and is going to be available in the market from 2022 onwards after FDA approval.

Increasing incidence of breast cancer across the globe is the primary key factor which drive the growth of breast reconstruction market. According to the breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among American women after skin cancer. Prevention of breast cancer involves mastectomy and lumpectomy procedures which boost the demand for tissue expenders and breast implants. Introduction of technological advancement such as 3D printing will also drive the growth of breast reconstruction market. Rising Consciousness towards Physical Appearance Will Drive the Growth of breast reconstruction market. On the other hand, breast reconstruction complications such as skin necrosis, infection, and others will restraints the growth of breast reconstruction market. In addition, high cost of surgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global breast reconstruction Market can be segmented on the basis of products type, procedure type, shape outlook and end user.

Based on Product type, breast construction market is segmented into:

Breast implant Silicone breasts implants Saline breasts implants

Acellular dermal matrix (ADM)

Dermal sling

Tissue expenders

Based on Procedure type, breast construction market is segmented into:

Submuscular Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Dual-Plane Insertion

Based on Reconstruction shape outlook, breast construction market is segmented into:

Round shape

Anatomical shape

Based on End-user, breast construction market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cosmetology Clinics

Increasing breast cancer and number of surgical procedure such as mastectomy has surged significantly in past few years. Based on the product type, breast reconstruction has undergone drastic transformation after first silicone implant. In addition, the ADM segment is expected to witness maximum growth during the forecast period. Usage of ADM in breast reconstruction has increased due to recommendation from plastic surgeon, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in terms of revenue and market share. Furthermore, products used during breast reconstruction surgeries will increase the growth of breast reconstruction market due to demand for treatment of breast abnormalities, improving esthetic appearance, and the breast reconstruction after mastectomy.

North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative region for breast reconstruction market owing to increase in breast cancer patients globally in the US and Canada. In addition, rising incidence of breast cancer in Mexico will likely to boost the growth of breast reconstruction market in Latin America. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global breast reconstruction market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing disposable income and rising consciousness towards physical appearance. Asia-Pacific breast reconstruction market is expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgical procedures aimed at breast reconstruction and cancer treatment.

Example of some market players participants in global breast reconstruction market find across the value chain are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Allergan Inc., Sientra, Inc., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A, Groupe sebbin sas and POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH. Manufacturers are focusing majorly on promotional activities as well as partnering with the breast reconstruction service providers to accelerate market growth.

