Dry Needling Treatment Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2020 – 2030

Dry needling treatment offers a system of treatment and disease management that can be assimilated through a varied range of conditions. Dry needling treatment is based on breaking up shortened tissue producing effect of microlesion within the pathological tissue. Additionally, Dry needling treatment serves the nervous system tissue reacting to inhibit a reflex arc, controlling the inflammatory reaction, and centrally intervening the pain receptor. It is based on the credence that the structure and functions of the body are equally assimilated, and that a body’s wellbeing requires the neurological, musculoskeletal, circulatory and visceral structures to effort in balance together. A shrill trend in application of dry needling treatment for treatment of wide conditions and physical anomaly has been witnessed, propelling the growth of the dry needling treatment market. The incorporation of dry needling technique in standard training practice of physiotherapist is indirectly propelling the demand of the dry needling treatment market

The major driving factor for dry needling treatment market is growing inclination towards alternative treatment for various disease and instant feeling of relaxation, the higher degree of instantaneous results is anticipated to drive growth within the alternative therapy sector. The emerging demand for dry needling treatment is largely arising from the increased awareness of the people towards physical therapy. The major factor driving the growth of dry needling treatment market is increasing prevalence of physical disorders coupled with growing awareness about alternative therapy approach. The endlessly increasing adoption physiotherapy and advancement in alternative therapy is fueling the demand for dry needling treatment market. Moreover, the growing approvals from of number of jurisdictions with practice from acupuncturists, chiropractors, physical therapists also increases the probabilities for adopting Dry needling techniques consequently increasing demand for Dry needling treatment. However, lack of regulatory guideline for dry needling treatment is anticipated to restrain the growth of the dry needling treatment market.

The global Dry needling treatment market is segmented on the basis of Therapy type, Application, End User and Geography:

Dry needling treatment market Segmentation by Therapy Type Trigger Point Dry Needling Manual Trigger Point Therapy Intramuscular Dry Needling Intramuscular Manual Therapy Intramuscular Stimulation

Dry needling treatment market Segmentation by Application Low back pain Knee pain Neck pain Migraines and headaches Labor pains Smoking cessation Depression osteoarthritis

Dry needling treatment market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Speciality Clinics Homecare Settings



The global dry needling treatment market is into initial stages of introduction attributed to focus on acclimatizing to the new technique and its implementation. Consequently, dry needling treatment is projected to demonstrate exponential growth potential for treatment of patient owning to a higher inclination of alternative therapies involving a whole person approach. Major services in the dry needling treatment are concentrating on training and employing resources with sound knowledge in physical therapy, additionally working on marketing strategies focused on process and convenience. Services-based on general wellness enable balance in wellbeing additionally, practicing a natural way of reducing potential risk. The skilled manipulation of the spine, joints and pressure providing a clear scope for growth in the dry needling treatment market. The increase in the potential new application with whole body approach is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the dry needling treatment market.

Geographically, the global dry needling treatment market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Europe, North America, South Asia, East Asia Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is projected to emerge as prominent market in the global dry needling treatment market due to higher adoption in the alternative therapies category, government spending on the promotion of the alternative therapy and inclusion in the curriculum of physicians. The dry needling treatment market in the south Asia and East Asia is expected to grow substantially due to the increasing in rejuvenation centers facilities dedicated to dry needling treatment and recent rise in medical tourism research to China and India. Europe is expected to hold prominent share in the global dry needling treatment market throughout the study period owning to higher inclination toward alternate therapies.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Dry needling treatment Market are Tanana Valley Clinic., Oregon Medical Group, and Tallahassee Primary Care Associates among others.

