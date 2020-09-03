Temperature Modulation Devices Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2020 – 2030

Thermoregulation or temperature modulation is a process of maintaining body’s core internal temperature. This process is known as homeostasis controlled by anterior hypothalamus. Hypothermia and hyperthermia two extreme conditions can affect body’s ability to function. Hypothermia can potentially lead to cardiac arrest, brain damage, or even death whereas hyperthermia can lead to heat stroke, fever, CNS disorders etc. can be treated by temperature modulation devices. The conventional temperature modulation devices including portable blood/IV warmers etc. will be overcome by advanced and rapid temperature modulation devices as endovascular or internal temperature modulation devices intended to rapidly cool patients external or surface-based temperature modulation device is designed to cool or warm patients externally. Esophageal temperature modulation device (EnsoETM) and thermal temperature modulation devices for coronary heart disease would be the most prominent products in temperature modulation devices market owing to its efficacy, minimal side effects and short duration in terms of outcome. Temperature modulation devices are being widely used due to maximum adoption aspect of temperature modulation devices.

Accidents, gunshot, hemorrhagic shock wounds are the primary reason of disturbing the balance of body temperature which in turn expected to drive the growth of temperature modulation device market globally. Globally the number of fatalities go up to 2.0 million annually due to hemorrhagic shocks in U.S., among that, 1.5 million are due to physical injury such as road/workplace accident. Blood/IV warmers reduce the risk of hypothermic complications in hemorrhagic patients and thereby help in increasing the chances of patient survival in fatalities. The global temperature modulation devices market size is estimated to grow as many surgical procedures require transplantation and implants which needs temperature modulation device and is anticipated to drive the temperature modulation device market globally. Additionally, growing demand of blood/IV warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors are expected to further fuel temperature modulation device market growth in the near future. Shivering is a common adverse effect of temperature modulation device that can lead to further costs and complications. It’s the major reason that can hinder the growth of temperature modulation device market. Poor adoption of temperature modulation devices in developing countries may hamper the potential growth of the temperature modulation devices market.

The global temperature modulation devices market is segmented based on device type, application, end user and region

Based on device, temperature modulation device is segmented into following:

Conductive patient heating devices

Convective patient heating devices

Convective cooling heating devices

Other product and accessories

Based on application, temperature modulation device is segmented into following:

Newborn encephalopathy induced hypothermia

Surgery induced hypothermia or hyperthermia

Accident induced hypothermia

Cardiac trauma induced hypothermia or hyperthermia

Based on end user, temperature modulation devices is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By device used temperature modulation devices, the convective patient temperature modulation devices market is in demand, due to its maximum adoption in western countries. High rate of accidents and surgical procedures have increased the demand for temperature modulation devices market. Base on application of temperature modulation devices market, accidents and cardiac traumatic conditions are leading segments in temperature modulation devices market globally. By end-users of temperature modulation device market, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers hold promising share, followed by diagnostic centers in temperature modulation devices market.

North America was the leading region for temperature modulation devices market in terms of revenue. Increasing incidence of surgical operations is the prime factor driving the growth of temperature modulation devices market. However, similar kind of trend is now shifting towards emerging economies like Asia pacific which is expected to create notable growth opportunity for temperature modulation devices market during the forecast period.

Leading players operating in temperature modulation devices market are Kay laboratories Private limited, Air shields, Gentherm medical, Kimberly Clark, Draeger (USA), Embrace Global Companies operating in tempearure modulation device market are seeking for novel product to gain core competencies in the temperature modulation device market. These companies making temperature modulation device market are also conducting collaborative studies with the hospitals to sustain temperature modulation device market position.

