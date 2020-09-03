Non-opioid Pain Patches market to project Exorbitant Growth between 2020 and 2030

Non-opioid pain patches market expected to register significant growth over the forecast period as increasing demand for non- opioid drugs for pain management. Opioid drugs are commonly prescribed for the treatment of pain and related disorders which resulting in dependency of opioid in the majority of patients. Rising opioid addiction has encouraged to move towards alternative therapies or non-opioid based treatment. Nowadays, Healthcare professionals are inclining towards non-opioid based therapy or drugs as higher awareness among them related to the opioid dependency. Therefore, Non-opioid pain patches expected to gain greater adoption over the opioid patches as the benefits of reduction in opioid addiction.

Growing chronic and acute pain related disorders are driving the growth of the global non-opioid pain patches market. Increasing prevalence of arthritis and post-herpetic neuralgia favor the growth of the global non-opioid pain patches market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15 million people in the United States reported severe joint pain related to arthritis. The increasing number of sport related injuries, growing number of accident related injuries expected to propel the demand for non-opioid pain patches for pain management. Non-opioid pain patches are also gaining significant demand for surgical pain management as a growing number of surgical procedures globally. Growing demand non-opioid pain patches to reduce addiction related to opioid is a major factor which upsurges the growth of the global non-opioid pain patches market.

The global non-opioid pain patches market is classified on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, non-opioid pain patches market is segmented into the following:

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches

Ketoprofen Patches

Others

Based on indication, non-opioid pain patches market is segmented into the following:

Post-herpetic Neuralgia

Arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Muscle Strain & Sprains

Migraines & Headaches

Back Pain

Others

Based on distribution channel, non-opioid pain patches market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Non-opioid pain patches are available in the different drug types such as lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, methyl salicylate patches, capsaicin patches, ketoprofen patches and some other. These are used to provide effective treatment for pain management. Lidocaine patches and diclofenac patches are some of the most commonly used patches for pain management. Lidocaine patches can become as first-line treatment for the treatment of neuropathic pain management. Non-opioid pain patches can use for pain management related to different disorders such as post-herpetic neuralgia, arthritis, fibromyalgia, muscle strain & sprains, migraines & headaches, back pain and some other diseases.

Geographically, the non-opioid pain patches market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the non-opioid pain patches market owing to the rising awareness related to opioid dependency issue and regulation & treatment guidelines reform for pain management. Europe expected to contribute the second-highest revenue share in the global non-opioid pain patches market as growing campaigns for the reduction of opioid dependency. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a prominent growth rate as increasing incidence of arthritis, muscle & joint injuries, and neuropathic pain. China & India are expected to grow at a higher pace as growing healthcare expenditure and a large patient pool.

Some of the key payers of the non-opioid pain patches market are Pfizer Inc., Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Allergan Plc., Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Mylan N.V., IBSA Institut Biochimique SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Alkermes plc. and others. Non-opioid pain patches market is a highly fragmented market. Various companies are focusing on the development of the non-opioid pain patches for pain management.

