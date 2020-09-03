Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2020 – 2030

The primary types of non-corticosteroid immunomodulators include, calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, mTOR inhibitors, and IMDH inhibitors among other drug classes. Cyclosporine and tacrolimus are two of the calcineurin inhibitors that are approved by the FDA for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Antiproliferative agents are also called antimetabolites, this is a drug class that inhibits the cell-cycle pathways to limit T- and B-cell proliferation to reduce the cytotoxic response directed toward an organ transplant such as cardiac allograft. The drug class mTOR inhibitors, inhibits the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), that is particularly of interest for treatment of renal diseases. IMDH inhibitor is also an immunosuppressant that inhibits the enzyme inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase (IMDH). The IMDH is known to play an important role in the regulation of cell-cell contacts. Thus the drug class is used to suppress the immune system during organ transplant recovery. A majority of the non-corticosteroids are immunosuppressant in nature. These products are either prescribed along with corticosteroids or as stand-alone therapies based on the condition of the patient.

Increase in number of organ transplantation is one of the factors that drives the growth of non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market. Rise in FDA approvals for biologics and increase in number of biologic manufacturers in countries like China and India is also expected to drive the growth of the non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market globally. Rising prevalence of diseases such as atopic dermatitis and inflammatory bowel disease offer a rising pool of patients that will increase the demand for non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market. However, high cost of manufacturing, rising pricing pressure, poor reimbursement in developing nations are some of the factors that will inhibit the growth of the non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market.

The global market for Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators is segmented on basis of drug class, application, distribution channel and geography.

Based on the drug class, the global Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators market is segmented into:

Calcineurin inhibitors

Antiproliferative agents

mTOR inhibitors

IMDH Inhibitors

Others

Based on the application, the global Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators market is segmented into:

Organ Transplantation

Atopic Dermatitis

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the global Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

A number of side effects caused by steroidal medication has led manufacturers to develop non-steroidal options with lower side effects. Development of non-corticosteroid immunomodulators is one such option developed. Atopic dermatitis and inflammatory bowel disease are some of the hot areas of research for non-corticosteroid immunomodulators.

Premium pricing of non-corticosteroid immunomodulators in North America is one of the main factors that drive the growth of the non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market in North America. Other factors include, rise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increase in approvals of biologics, and favorable reimbursement. Europen market for non-corticosteroid immunomodulators is expected to be the second most lucrative market after North America owing to the rising number of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific market for non-corticosteroid immunomodulators is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in patient pool and increase in biological manufacturing, particularly in countries such as India and China.

The Non-corticosteroid Immunomodulators market includes some key players such as Accord Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astella Pharma, Genzyme Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan Laboratories Inc., Actavis, Inc., Novartis AG, and Zydus Cadila among others. Launch of new products is the basic strategy of most key players in the non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market. Most companies are focused towards investing in R&D to develop and launch new innovative products. A number of non-corticosteroid immunomodulators are in pipeline and are expected to launch soon. This will further dive the growth of the non-corticosteroid immunomodulators market during the forecast period.

