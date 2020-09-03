Global Prime Editing Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2020 – 2030

Prime editing is the gene-editing method that can insert, delete and do base swapping accurately. Prime editing also termed as ‘genetic word processor’ precisely select the target DNA and replace genetic code. Targeting 75,000 different mutations and correcting 89% of genetic defects will drive the demand for prime editing. In 2017, the first gene editing in the human body was attempted. Gene editing in a patient with Hunter’s syndrome was tested for safety and concluded reliable shreds of evidence. Superior target flexibility and editing precision with minimal errors make Prime editing first preference over the other conventional technique such as CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats). Application of prime editing in reversing Genetic disease will be a milestone in gene editing.

Increasing prevalence of genetic disease creates a huge opportunity for prime editing market. Successful preliminary results with a genetic disease like Tay Sachs and Sickle cell anaemia will drive the prime editing market. Technological advancements providing minimal error with this technique will fuel the growth of prime editing. Decreased cost of DNA sequencing will propel prime editing market for research and commercialization. Arising ethical and safety concerns will make prime editing highly regulated sector. This may limit the scope and can restraint the growing market. Detrimental effect on Genetic diversity due to genetic engineering in one way may limit the market scope.

The global Prime Editing market is classified on the basis of application and end user:

Based on application, Prime Editing Market is segmented into following:

Genome editing

Genome regulation

Gene edited cell therapies

Cell line engineering

Based on end user, Prime Editing Market is segmented into following:

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

Government Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

Prime Editing is the most recent invention has created a buzz in the market. Firms accessing conventional genome engineering technologies have rolled plans of transitioning to this new technology. The restructuring by the firms is either by building upon the technological capabilities or by merging or acquiring the firms which hold expertise in prime editing. Inscripta, one of the most innovative company has launched the world’s first benchtop platform for digital genome engineering. Inscripta’s Onyx device that was launched in October 2019, will enable genome editing at an unprecedented scale and cheaper rate. In 2019, Beam Therapeutics collaborated with a premium start-up in prime editing segment Prime Medicine for Prime Editing Technology. Beam therapeutics holds expertise in precision genetic medicine using base editing technology. The market consolidation activities my giants depict that genome editing will be the largest revenue-generating segment for prime editing market.

North America will drive the market for Prime Editing due to high prevalence of genetic disease and technological advancement in the U.S. and Canada. One in every 27 Jews, is carrying Tay Sachs disease gene. After North America, Europe is leading in patient pool for genetic diseases such Hemophilia and Cystic fibrosis. The genetic disease pool will drive the adoption for Prime editing treatments in this region. Asia-Pacific will remain at steady growth for Prime Editing market due less disease prevalence and focus on other therapies. Latin America and Middle East and Africa region will boost the market owing to the disease prevalence.

Examples of some of the market participants in Prime Editing market identified across the value chain Beam Therapeutics Inc., Precision BioSciences, Inscripta, Inc, Horizon Discovery Ltd., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., and others

