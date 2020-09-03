Autocrane Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

Autocrane is used for lifting heavy weight materials at construction sites, manufacturing industries or by various end user utilities. Autocrane include cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom that is used to move between different locations for transporting over the road. Autocranes are majorly used for the loading and unloading of freights, materials, and assembling of heavy equipment. According to AMA, the Global Autocrane market is expected to see growth rate of 3.21% and may see market size of USD7879.26 Million by 2025.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Autocrane Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Autocrane market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Altec Industries, Inc. (United States), Cargotec Oyj (Finland), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (United States), Fassi Gru S.P.A. Socio unico (Italy), Furukawa Unic Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd. (Japan), IHI Construction Machinery Ltd. (Japan), Kato-Works Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Konecranes Oyj (Finland), Liebherr Group (Germany), Manitowoc Company, Inc. (United States), Palfinger AG (Austria), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), Terex Corporation (United States), XCMG Group (China) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd (China).

Market Drivers

Growing Construction Activities

Increasing Demand for the High Capacity Lifting Machines

Easy Transportation and Handling of Heavy-Duty Materials

Market Trend

Rapid Urbanization in Developing Countries

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

High Cost of Autocranes

Opportunities

Rising New Construction and Renovation Activities

Increasing Investments in Construction Equipment

Challenges

Proper Maintenance of Autocrane

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Autocrane Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Autocrane Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Autocrane Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

