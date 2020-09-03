Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Set to Witness an Uptick During 200-2027

The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market 2020 research report is a professional and in-depth study of the current state of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market growth, precise estimation of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a specialty rubber with unique performance properties. EPDM elastomers have excellent ozone and UV-resistance and exceptional weatherability. This high-density synthetic rubber is primarily used in outdoor applications such as rubber roofing, geomembranes, and waterproofing. Besides, EPDM rubbers also exhibit excellent electrical insulations, compression set, and broad and low operating temperature ranges. The automotive industry uses EPDM on a large scale for typical applications including window and door seals, radiator and heater hoses, o-rings and gasket. Blends of EPDMs and other polymers are further used for car bumpers, rub strips, and fender extensions.

Key Players:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Kumho Polychem

Lion Elastomers

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

SK global chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Versalis S.p.A. (Eni S.p.A)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ethylene propylene diene monomer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market segments and regions.

