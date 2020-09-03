Decorative Laminates Market Revenue Predicted to Go Up by 2027

The Decorative Laminates Market 2020 research report is a professional and in-depth study of the current state of the Decorative Laminates market.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Decorative Laminates Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Decorative Laminates market growth, precise estimation of the Decorative Laminates market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The decorative laminates are hard brittle sheets with decorative surface in a variety of different design patterns, textures, and colors. These laminated materials primarily used for decoration purposes such as furniture surface materials or wall paneling. They are made of resins laminated onto the layers of kraft papers surface such as paper topped with decorative sheet. High pressure decorative laminates are specifically designed for durability and high performance solutions. Decorative laminates impart aesthetic finish to furniture items, counters, worktops, and cabinets.

Key Players:

Abet Laminati S.p.A.

Archidply Industries

FunderMax GmbH

Greenlam Industries Limited

Merino Laminates (Merino Group)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Panolam Industries International, Inc.

Roseburg Forest Products Co.

Stylam Industries Ltd.

Wilsonart LLC

The global decorative laminates market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application, and end-use sector. By raw material, the market is segmented as plastic resin, overlays, adhesives, and wood substrate. Based on type, the market is segmented as general purpose, post forming, special products, and backer. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as cabinets, furniture, flooring, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, non-residential, and transportation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global decorative laminates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The decorative laminates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Decorative Laminates market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Decorative Laminates market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Decorative Laminates players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decorative Laminates with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Decorative Laminates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Decorative Laminates market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Decorative Laminates market segments and regions.

