Research Nester recently published report titled “Dental Irrigation Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global dental irrigation devices market in terms of market segmentation by product type, end users and by region.

The global dental irrigation devices market is segmented by product, end usersand regions. Based onproduct, the market is segmented into manual dental irrigator, countertop oral irrigator, cordless oral irrigator. The market is further segmented by end user into hospitals, dental clinics, home healthcare, nursing homes, and ambulatory surgical centers. Dental irrigation, also known as oral irrigation, is used as a substitute for flossing in case of people with sensitive gums, diabetes, orthodontic appliances, or people who cannot tolerate flossing. It aids bacteria and plaque and control gingivitis. People with dental implants need to take special care while cleaning their teeth, and therefore, require dental devices such as irrigators for oral care. Dental irrigators release a stream of pressurized water to clean the teeth, gums, and oral cavity preventing plaque formation.

The global dental irrigation devicesmarket is anticipated to have a significant growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The rise in incidence of periodontal disease in adults and geriatric population, technological advancement in dental irrigation devices and increasing adoption of dental irrigation devices use in homecare is anticipated to drive the dental irrigation devices market. Increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners, unhealthy diet and poor oral hygiene are some of the factorsdriving the market growth.On the basis of product type, cordless dental irrigator possesses largest market share in dental irrigation devices market on the back of increased usage in homecare and travel purposes, portable and easy to use and cost effectiveness.

By region, the global dental irrigation devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global dental irrigation devices market intensified byrising awareness and growinggeriatric population. However, APAC regionis anticipated to showcase rapid growth owing to increase in number of clinics and practitioners and awareness about oral hygiene, adoption of innovative technologies and growing medical tourism.

Adoption of Dental Irrigation in Homecare

Rising adoption of dental irrigation devices owing to increase in awareness among people concerning oral hygiene and increase in use of technologically advanced devices which are portable and easy to use and cost effective strengthening the market growth. Besides this, commercial accessibility of dental irrigation devices on numerous distribution channelsfurther strengthening the growth of the market.

Increase in Oral Hygiene

Oral hygiene has always been a crucial thing. Periodontal and dental caries disease are the condition which affect majority of the population. Increasing demand on the use of dental irrigation devices and widespread implementation of advancement in the technology will significantly drive the market growth.

Lack of consumer awareness in developing countries and high cost of advanced equipments are some of the major challenges restraining the market growth of the dental irrigation devices.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dental irrigation devices market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Water Pik, Philips, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Interplak, Hydrofloss, Matwave, Pro-Floss, H2O Oral, H2OFloss, Candeon, Risun andPanasonic Corporation.The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global dental irrigation devices market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

