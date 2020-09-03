Narcolepsy Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies like Shionogi, Graymark Healthcare, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet

The global narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.

The narcolepsy market by type is segmented into narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary cataplexy. In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Company Profiles

Bioprojet

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shire (Acquired by Takeda)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG, Mylan N.V.

Shionogi Inc.

The global narcolepsy market on the basis of product is segmented into sodium oxybate, central nervous system (CNS) stimulants, and antidepressants. Sodium oxybate segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Sodium oxybate is the one of the primary medication recommended by specialists to patients suffering with narcolepsy. The high cost of the branded counterparts, availability of reimbursement with certain regions as well as approval of the drug in majority of the top markets is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. Sodium is oxybate is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide. Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep disorders are common in both men and women; however, important disparities in prevalence and severity of certain sleep disorders have been identified in minorities and underserved populations. More than 50 million Americans already suffer from over 80 different sleep disorders and another 20 to 30 million suffer intermittent sleep problems each year. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

Neurological disorders are commonly found among all the age groups, in all geographic populations. Similarly, sleep related neurological disorders that comprise a large group of diseases also affect a substantial population worldwide. These diseases majorly includes insomnia, sleep apnea, narcolepsy and others. However, in the recent years, several measures have been undertaken so as to generate awareness and educate the population regarding these diseases, which is likely to propagate patients from accessing the available medications and treatments for these conditions. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, clinician and public awareness of various sleep disorders with the intent of increasing rates of recognition and treatment. The increasing awareness in patients and initiatives undertaken by non-profit parties is expected to outreach a large patient population regarding the medications available for the disease, thereby favoring the market growth.

