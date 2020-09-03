Electric Vehicle Battery Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 to 2022

Study on the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The market study on the Electric Vehicle Battery market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Electric Vehicle Battery market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Battery market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market

The analysts have segmented the Electric Vehicle Battery market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation, a leading player in electric vehicle battery market, announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service, designed and developed to cater the growing Indian mobility market, combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver one stop solution.

In April 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced that it has formed an alliance with the Swedish manufacturer of fuel-cell stacks – Powercell Sweden AB. Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to make the polymer-electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells ready for production and use in commercial trucks and cars.

Toshiba Corporation

Founded in 1939, Toshiba Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has operations worldwide. The company is organized into for main groupings including the Digital Products Group, the Electronics Devices Group, the Social Infrastructure Group, and the Home Appliances Group. Toshiba’s line of SCiB™

rechargeable batteries offer the benefits of high energy density and rapid recharging, making important contributions to promoting the spread of electric vehicles.

Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv)

Founded in 1994, Delphi Automotive PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and has renamed itself Aptiv in December 2017. Aptiv offers an extensive EV/HEV product portfolio with a complete range of E/E architecture systems and components for every high power and high voltage application.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Established in 1970, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. is based in Yongin, South Korea, and specializes in manufacturing and sales of batteries worldwide. The company operates through three main segments including Chemicals, Electronic Materials, and Energy, and also offers a range of prismatic lithium-ion battery cells, battery modules and battery packs.

LG Chem Ltd.

Founded in 1947, LG Chem Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, and engages in the basic materials and chemicals, IT and electronic materials, energy solution, advanced materials, and life sciences businesses. The company specializes in supplying high-performance and quality batteries for electric vehicles to the global automobile manufacturers.

Denso Corporation

Established in 1949, Denso Corporation is based in Aichi Prefecture, Japan and operates in various regions around the world. In addition to automotive components, service parts and accessories, the company offers a range of product for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Additional Insights

Parallel hybrid powertrains continue to account for relatively large sales of electric vehicle batteries, with nearly 70% share in 2018. Sales of these batteries remain driven by increasing use of parallel hybrid powertrains in EVs and HEVs, as they eliminate the inefficiency of converting mechanical power to electricity and increase efficiency for highway driving.

Electric vehicle battery market gains also remain significant from passenger cars, with sales in 2022 estimated to exceed US$ 33,000 million.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on electric vehicle battery market provides industry-based intelligence and in-depth insights into the global market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of electric vehicle battery market for the period, 2017-2022, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

An elaborate and complete secondary research is followed by a thorough primary research, to obtain valuable information about historical and current growth parameters of the electric vehicle battery market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Electric Vehicle Battery market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Electric Vehicle Battery market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Electric Vehicle Battery market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Electric Vehicle Battery market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Electric Vehicle Battery market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Electric Vehicle Battery market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

