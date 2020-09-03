Window Blinds Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 to 2028

Window Blinds Market Global Analysis

A report published by Fact.MR on the Window Blinds market offers an in-depth assessment of the growth trajectory and landscape of the market.

The report throws light on micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the prospects of the Window Blinds market. The key trends and their influence on the value chain of the end-users and suppliers are thoroughly analyzed in the latest report.

Essential Findings of the Report:

Current market scenario in various regional markets

New developments and challenges faced by market players in the Window Blinds market

In-depth understanding of the prominent market players

Comparative assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Y-o-Y growth of the various segments and sub-segments

Segmentation Assessment of the Window Blinds Market

The Window Blinds market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and end-user among others. The projected growth of each segment and sub-segment is included in the report along with accurate graphs and figures.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Spring Window Fashions introduced ‘SolarTrac 4.0’, a technologically advanced automated window shading control system, under the brand Mecho®. The new system is designed to maximize occupant comfort and building performance through daylight management.

In November 2018, Hunter Douglas – a leading player in the window blinds market – launched ‘Duette® LightLock™ System’, a revolutionary blackout technology designed to prevent light leakage at the window and create a complete blackout for consumers. Overall revenues of the company closed in on more than US$ 3 billion in 2018.

Budget Blinds launched the world’s first custom fabric design program in November 2018. The initiative is qualified as the most advanced, personalized design offering in the home products space. Budget Blinds’ new custom fabric design is available through the company’s 1,100 franchises in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and allows customers to select from over 9,000 combinations of fabric, color, and pattern.

In October 2018, JASNO Shutters B.V. announced the addition of a new material to its swings collection, making them suitable for an even wider range of interior designs. Founded in 2001, the company offers a range of window coverings, shutters, blinds, vertical blinds, roman blinds, and more.

Founded in 1954, Blinds To Go Inc. is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey. The company manufactures and retails a range of blinds and shades, and currently operates more than 80 superstores throughout the eastern U.S and Canada.

Ching Feng Home Fashions Co, 3 Day Blinds LLC, Rainbow Blinds, Innovative Openings Inc., Aluvert Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Limited, Next Day Blinds Corporation, Canadian Blinds Manufacturing Inc., Stoneside LLC, Elite Window Fashions, and Advanced Window Products, Inc. are also among the leading players in window blinds market.

Additional Insights

Roll up Blinds to Remain the Preferred Product

The study finds that roll up blinds will remain the top-selling category of window blinds, upheld by its rising popularity as a space-efficient way of covering windows. Increasing number of home renovation activities, along with the rising emphasis of homeowners to improve aesthetics, continues to complement demand for roll up blinds. According to the study, the roll up blinds account for approximately two-fifth volume share of the market. Another key aspect driving sales of roll up blinds is the advent and adoption of patterned products.

The study finds that demand for window blinds will remain robust in the residential sector, accounting for over 50% sales. With an uptick in growth of the affordable housing sector, along with rising home improvement and renovation activities vis-à-vis aging infrastructure in developed markets, it is highly likely that the residential sector will continue to account for greater adoption of window blinds in the foreseeable future.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on window blinds market offers exhaustive insights and industry-best intelligence of the global market. A unique methodology and holistic approach are adapted to carry out a thorough analysis on growth of window blinds market for the 2018-2028 period.

To acquire detailed information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the window blinds market, an in-depth secondary research followed by primary research has been conducted. The secondary phase involves studying trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while industry and market experts were interviewed as a part of the primary research.

Research Methodology of this Report.

Important Queries Related to the Window Blinds Market Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most established companies in the Window Blinds market landscape? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest market growth? What are the various factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Window Blinds market in region 1 and region 2? What are the various strategies adopted by market players to expand their presence in the Window Blinds market? How can the potential market players penetrate the Window Blinds market in the current scenario?

