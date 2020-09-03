Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope Analysis Featuing Industry Top Key players By 2027

Reports and Data has recently added a new research study on the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to its ever-expanding database. The report is equipped with detailed information about the product types, applications, regions, and key players operating in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, key challenges, growth potential, drivers, competitive landscape, and industrial chain analysis of the Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry.

The latest report is furnished with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has drastically changed the dynamics of the market and has affected every aspect of life globally. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis of manufacturing processes, development policies, plans, product portfolio, and cost analysis. The data is represented in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and figures.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment offers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key players of the market mentioned in the report are:

Continental AG, Aptiv, Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Arada Systems Inc, Cohda Wireless Pty, Kapsch TrafficCom, Denso Corporation, eTrans Systems, Arada Systems, AutoTalks Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, General Motors Company, and BMW Group, among others.

The report analyzes various product types and applications, along with manufacturing and process analysis and cost analysis. The data is further validated via extensive primary and secondary research verified by industry experts and professionals of the profiled companies.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Communication Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dedicated Short Range Communication or DSRC Connectivity (WLAN-based)

Cellular Connectivity (C-V2X)

Others Signal processing technologies Channel estimation and measurement technologies Front-hauling and back-hauling technologies



Offering Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware V2V Hardware GPS Antenna GPS Module Ethernet Port CPU Others V2I Hardware GPS Antenna GPS Module Ethernet Port CPU Others V2P Hardware GPS Antenna GPS Module Ethernet Port CPU Others V2G Hardware Power Control System (PCS) Others



Propulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automated Driver Assistance

Intelligent Traffic System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Passenger Information System

Fleet & Asset Management

Parking Management System

Line of Sight

Non-Line of Sight

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Backing

Highlights of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Report:

The report covers historical revenue and sales volume, and the data is validated to provide a forecast market estimation of the market size and sales numbers for key regions along with types and end-user applications. Moreover, the report also includes macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies pertaining to the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry for evaluation and predictive analysis.

Additionally, the report provides beneficial data about distribution, production, consumption patterns, export/import, and demand and supply ratio. The report covers the latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry.

Based on the geographical spread, the Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

