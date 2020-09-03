Protein Powder Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period

Global Protein Powder Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Protein Powder market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Protein Powder by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Protein Powder market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Protein Powder market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Protein Powder market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global protein market identified across the value chain includes ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Group, Amway, Makers Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Glanbia Group, Herbalife International of America Inc, GNC Holdings, Vitaco Health, Living Inc, Suppleform, Melaleuca Inc, Garden of Life, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, USANA Health Sciences, Shaklee Corporation, Melaleuca Inc, Isostar, Vitacost.com, and Dalblads among the other protein powder manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Protein Powder Market

Sportspersons are very conscious about their health and the increasing awareness about the benefits of protein powder among them is boosting the market growth for the protein powder market. The protein powder is consumed by children, adults, pregnant women, and health-conscious population on a daily basis. The nutraceutical and sports nutrition is the newly emerging market for the protein powder and the increasing demand for the protein from these two sectors is expected to grow the protein powder market.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Protein Powder market:

What is the structure of the Protein Powder market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Protein Powder market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Protein Powder market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Protein Powder Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Protein Powder market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Protein Powder market

