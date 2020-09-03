Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2027 | Biotest AG, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Getz Healthcare, Grifols SA, Kedrion Biopharma

The Vietnam plasma fractionation market was valued at $56.62 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $79.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma. Plasma is a straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and 10% dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials. It contains a wide variety of proteins that can be isolated on the basis of their solubility characteristics particular to each protein at specific conditions of ethanol concentration, pH, temperature, ionic strength, and protein concentration.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Baxter International Inc.

Biotest AG

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Getz Healthcare

Grifols SA

Kedrion Biopharma

Octapharma

Novo Nordisk

Sanova Healthcare

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market have also been detailed in this report.

By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulins

o Coagulation Factor VIII

o Coagulation Factor IX

By Application

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Immunology

o Critical Care

o Others

By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Research Laboratories

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market position. The Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2027)

Chapter 4. Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2027)

