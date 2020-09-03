Blood Banking Devices Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Blood Banking Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Blood Banking Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Blood Banking Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Blood Banking Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Blood Banking Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Blood Banking Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Blood Banking Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Blood Banking Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Blood Banking Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blood Banking Devices Market Research Report: Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Beckton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Polymed Medical Devices, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Terumo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc.

Global Blood Banking Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Blood Collection Devices

Blood Processing Devices

Blood Storage Devices



Global Blood Banking Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Independent Diagnostic Centres/Clinics

Blood Banks



The Blood Banking Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Blood Banking Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Blood Banking Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Blood Banking Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Blood Banking Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Blood Banking Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Blood Banking Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Blood Banking Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Blood Banking Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Blood Banking Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Blood Collection Devices

1.4.3 Blood Processing Devices

1.4.4 Blood Storage Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Academic Institutes

1.5.4 Independent Diagnostic Centres/Clinics

1.5.5 Blood Banks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Blood Banking Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Blood Banking Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Blood Banking Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Blood Banking Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Blood Banking Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blood Banking Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Blood Banking Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Blood Banking Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Blood Banking Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Blood Banking Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Blood Banking Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Blood Banking Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Blood Banking Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Blood Banking Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Blood Banking Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Blood Banking Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Blood Banking Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Blood Banking Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Blood Banking Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Blood Banking Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Blood Banking Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Blood Banking Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Blood Banking Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Blood Banking Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Blood Banking Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Blood Banking Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Blood Banking Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Blood Banking Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Blood Banking Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Blood Banking Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Blood Banking Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Blood Banking Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Blood Banking Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Blood Banking Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Banking Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Banking Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Banking Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Banking Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

12.1.1 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Beckman Coulter, Inc.

12.2.1 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Beckman Coulter, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Beckton, Dickson and Company

12.3.1 Beckton, Dickson and Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 Beckton, Dickson and Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Beckton, Dickson and Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Beckton, Dickson and Company Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Beckton, Dickson and Company Recent Development

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

12.5.1 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Polymed Medical Devices

12.6.1 Polymed Medical Devices Corporation Information

12.6.2 Polymed Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Polymed Medical Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Polymed Medical Devices Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Polymed Medical Devices Recent Development

12.7 Roche Holdings AG

12.7.1 Roche Holdings AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 Roche Holdings AG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Roche Holdings AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Roche Holdings AG Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Roche Holdings AG Recent Development

12.8 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

12.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Recent Development

12.9 Terumo Corporation

12.9.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Terumo Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Terumo Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Terumo Corporation Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc.

12.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Thermo Fisher Scintific, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Abbott Diagnostics Inc.

12.11.1 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Blood Banking Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 Abbott Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Blood Banking Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Blood Banking Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

