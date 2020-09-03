Carotid Stent Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carotid Stent market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carotid Stent market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carotid Stent report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carotid Stent report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carotid Stent market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carotid Stent market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carotid Stent market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carotid Stent market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carotid Stent market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carotid Stent Market Research Report: Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Gore Medical, InspireMD, Medtronic, Terumo, Optimed, Cardinal Health

Global Carotid Stent Market Segmentation by Product: PTA

CAS

CEA



Global Carotid Stent Market Segmentation by Application: Vascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Cardiology



The Carotid Stent Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carotid Stent market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carotid Stent market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carotid Stent market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carotid Stent industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carotid Stent market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carotid Stent market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carotid Stent market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carotid Stent Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Carotid Stent Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Carotid Stent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PTA

1.4.3 CAS

1.4.4 CEA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carotid Stent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Vascular Surgery

1.5.3 Neurosurgery

1.5.4 Cardiology

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carotid Stent Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carotid Stent Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Carotid Stent Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Carotid Stent, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Carotid Stent Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Carotid Stent Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Carotid Stent Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Carotid Stent Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Carotid Stent Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Carotid Stent Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Carotid Stent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Carotid Stent Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Carotid Stent Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carotid Stent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carotid Stent Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Carotid Stent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Carotid Stent Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Carotid Stent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Carotid Stent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Carotid Stent Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carotid Stent Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Carotid Stent Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Carotid Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Carotid Stent Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Carotid Stent Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Carotid Stent Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Carotid Stent Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Carotid Stent Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Carotid Stent Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Carotid Stent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Carotid Stent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Carotid Stent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Carotid Stent Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Carotid Stent Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Carotid Stent Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Carotid Stent Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Carotid Stent Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Carotid Stent Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Carotid Stent Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Carotid Stent Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Carotid Stent Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Carotid Stent Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Carotid Stent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Carotid Stent Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Carotid Stent Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Carotid Stent Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Carotid Stent Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Carotid Stent Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Carotid Stent Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Carotid Stent Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Carotid Stent Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Carotid Stent Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Carotid Stent Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Carotid Stent Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Carotid Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Carotid Stent Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Carotid Stent Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Carotid Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Carotid Stent Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Carotid Stent Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Carotid Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carotid Stent Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carotid Stent Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Carotid Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Carotid Stent Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Carotid Stent Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Carotid Stent Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Carotid Stent Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carotid Stent Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carotid Stent Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Vascular

12.1.1 Abbott Vascular Corporation Information

12.1.2 Abbott Vascular Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Abbott Vascular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Abbott Vascular Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.1.5 Abbott Vascular Recent Development

12.2 Boston Scientific

12.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

12.2.2 Boston Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Boston Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Boston Scientific Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

12.3 Medtronic

12.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Medtronic Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.3.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.4 Gore Medical

12.4.1 Gore Medical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gore Medical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gore Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Gore Medical Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.4.5 Gore Medical Recent Development

12.5 InspireMD

12.5.1 InspireMD Corporation Information

12.5.2 InspireMD Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 InspireMD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 InspireMD Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.5.5 InspireMD Recent Development

12.6 Medtronic

12.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Medtronic Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.7 Terumo

12.7.1 Terumo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Terumo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Terumo Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.7.5 Terumo Recent Development

12.8 Optimed

12.8.1 Optimed Corporation Information

12.8.2 Optimed Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Optimed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Optimed Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.8.5 Optimed Recent Development

12.9 Cardinal Health

12.9.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cardinal Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Cardinal Health Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.9.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.11 Abbott Vascular

12.11.1 Abbott Vascular Corporation Information

12.11.2 Abbott Vascular Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Abbott Vascular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Abbott Vascular Carotid Stent Products Offered

12.11.5 Abbott Vascular Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carotid Stent Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Carotid Stent Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

