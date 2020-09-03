LED Driver Ics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 – Market Research Report 2020- Texas Instruments, Macroblock, Maxim Integrated
The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global LED Driver Ics market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global LED Driver Ics market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the LED Driver Ics market ongoing developments.
Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, LED Driver Ics market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global LED Driver Ics market has been authenticated by market experts.
Competitive Landscape
In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global LED Driver Ics market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.
LED Driver Ics Market Leading Players
Texas Instruments, Macroblock, Maxim Integrated, Advanced Analogic Technologies, Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Austria Microsystems, Intersil, iWatt, Power Integrators, ROHM, Semtech, Silicon Touch Technology, Analog Devices
Market Segmentation
The extensive report on the global LED Driver Ics market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.
The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.
LED Driver Ics Segmentation by Product
, 8 channel, 16 channel, 32 channel, Others
LED Driver Ics Segmentation by Application
Mobile Computing Devices, TVs, Automotive, Others
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global LED Driver Ics market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global LED Driver Ics market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global LED Driver Ics market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global LED Driver Ics market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global LED Driver Ics market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global LED Driver Ics market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LED Driver Ics Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key LED Driver Ics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 8 channel
1.4.3 16 channel
1.4.4 32 channel
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mobile Computing Devices
1.5.3 TVs
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global LED Driver Ics Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global LED Driver Ics, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 LED Driver Ics Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global LED Driver Ics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global LED Driver Ics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 LED Driver Ics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global LED Driver Ics Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top LED Driver Ics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global LED Driver Ics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global LED Driver Ics Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global LED Driver Ics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Driver Ics Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global LED Driver Ics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global LED Driver Ics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global LED Driver Ics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 LED Driver Ics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers LED Driver Ics Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LED Driver Ics Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 LED Driver Ics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 LED Driver Ics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global LED Driver Ics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global LED Driver Ics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 LED Driver Ics Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 LED Driver Ics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global LED Driver Ics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global LED Driver Ics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global LED Driver Ics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top LED Driver Ics Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top LED Driver Ics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan LED Driver Ics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan LED Driver Ics Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan LED Driver Ics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan LED Driver Ics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan LED Driver Ics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan LED Driver Ics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America LED Driver Ics Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America LED Driver Ics Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America LED Driver Ics Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe LED Driver Ics Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe LED Driver Ics Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe LED Driver Ics Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific LED Driver Ics Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific LED Driver Ics Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific LED Driver Ics Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America LED Driver Ics Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America LED Driver Ics Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America LED Driver Ics Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa LED Driver Ics Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa LED Driver Ics Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Driver Ics Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Driver Ics Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Texas Instruments
12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
12.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Texas Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Texas Instruments LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.2 Macroblock
12.2.1 Macroblock Corporation Information
12.2.2 Macroblock Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Macroblock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Macroblock LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.2.5 Macroblock Recent Development
12.3 Maxim Integrated
12.3.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information
12.3.2 Maxim Integrated Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Maxim Integrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Maxim Integrated LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.3.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development
12.4 Advanced Analogic Technologies
12.4.1 Advanced Analogic Technologies Corporation Information
12.4.2 Advanced Analogic Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Advanced Analogic Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Advanced Analogic Technologies LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.4.5 Advanced Analogic Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Analog Devices
12.5.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information
12.5.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Analog Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Analog Devices LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.5.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
12.6 NXP Semiconductors
12.6.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information
12.6.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 NXP Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 NXP Semiconductors LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.6.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.7 Infineon Technologies
12.7.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information
12.7.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Infineon Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Infineon Technologies LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.7.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
12.8 ON Semiconductor
12.8.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.8.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ON Semiconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 ON Semiconductor LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.8.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
12.9 Toshiba
12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.9.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Toshiba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Toshiba LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.9.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.10 STMicroelectronics
12.10.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 STMicroelectronics LED Driver Ics Products Offered
12.10.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
12.12 Intersil
12.12.1 Intersil Corporation Information
12.12.2 Intersil Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Intersil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Intersil Products Offered
12.12.5 Intersil Recent Development
12.13 iWatt
12.13.1 iWatt Corporation Information
12.13.2 iWatt Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 iWatt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 iWatt Products Offered
12.13.5 iWatt Recent Development
12.14 Power Integrators
12.14.1 Power Integrators Corporation Information
12.14.2 Power Integrators Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Power Integrators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Power Integrators Products Offered
12.14.5 Power Integrators Recent Development
12.15 ROHM
12.15.1 ROHM Corporation Information
12.15.2 ROHM Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ROHM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 ROHM Products Offered
12.15.5 ROHM Recent Development
12.16 Semtech
12.16.1 Semtech Corporation Information
12.16.2 Semtech Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Semtech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Semtech Products Offered
12.16.5 Semtech Recent Development
12.17 Silicon Touch Technology
12.17.1 Silicon Touch Technology Corporation Information
12.17.2 Silicon Touch Technology Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Silicon Touch Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Silicon Touch Technology Products Offered
12.17.5 Silicon Touch Technology Recent Development
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key LED Driver Ics Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 LED Driver Ics Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
