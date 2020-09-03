Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | B.Braun, Medtronic, Applied Medical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disposable Endoscopic Trocar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disposable Endoscopic Trocar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Research Report: B.Braun, Medtronic, Applied Medical, Conmed, Medtronic, Olympus, Ackermann, Ethicon, R&D Surgical Ltd, KARL STORZ, Fengh Medical

Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Segmentation by Product: 8 mm

10 mm

12 mm

15 mm

Other Length



Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Segmentation by Application: Laparoscopic Surgery

Gynecology Procedure

Urology Procedure



The Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disposable Endoscopic Trocar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 8 mm

1.4.3 10 mm

1.4.4 12 mm

1.4.5 15 mm

1.4.6 Other Length

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Laparoscopic Surgery

1.5.3 Gynecology Procedure

1.5.4 Urology Procedure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 B.Braun

12.1.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

12.1.2 B.Braun Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 B.Braun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 B.Braun Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.1.5 B.Braun Recent Development

12.2 Medtronic

12.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Medtronic Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.2.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.3 Applied Medical

12.3.1 Applied Medical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Applied Medical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Applied Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Applied Medical Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.3.5 Applied Medical Recent Development

12.4 Conmed

12.4.1 Conmed Corporation Information

12.4.2 Conmed Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Conmed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Conmed Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.4.5 Conmed Recent Development

12.6 Olympus

12.6.1 Olympus Corporation Information

12.6.2 Olympus Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Olympus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Olympus Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.6.5 Olympus Recent Development

12.7 Ackermann

12.7.1 Ackermann Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ackermann Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ackermann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ackermann Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.7.5 Ackermann Recent Development

12.8 Ethicon

12.8.1 Ethicon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ethicon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ethicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ethicon Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.8.5 Ethicon Recent Development

12.9 R&D Surgical Ltd

12.9.1 R&D Surgical Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 R&D Surgical Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 R&D Surgical Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 R&D Surgical Ltd Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.9.5 R&D Surgical Ltd Recent Development

12.10 KARL STORZ

12.10.1 KARL STORZ Corporation Information

12.10.2 KARL STORZ Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 KARL STORZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 KARL STORZ Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Products Offered

12.10.5 KARL STORZ Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Disposable Endoscopic Trocar Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”