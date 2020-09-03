Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Leading Companies DiaSorin, Certest Biotec, CorisBioconcept

The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market accounted to US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.23 Mn by 2027.

The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market by end user segments was led by diagnostic laboratories segment. In 2018, the diagnostic laboratories segment held a largest market share of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market, by end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of tests carried out in labs is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market.

Get sample Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005185/

The major players operating in the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market include, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.), CorisBioconcept SPRL, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Helicobacter pylori infection affects more than half of the world’s population. The infection is generally acquired during childhood but can remain asymptomatic, with long-term clinical sequelae including gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer.

According to MEDLINE and EMBASE databases and United Nations, in 2015, Africa had the highest pooled prevalence of H pylori infection (70.1%), whereas Oceania had the lowest prevalence (24.4%). Among individual countries, In Switzerland, the prevalence of H pylori infection varied from as low as 18.9% to 87.7% in Nigeria. Based on regional prevalence estimates, there were approximately 4.4 billion individuals with Helicobacter pylori infection worldwide in 2015.

Also, according to World health Organization (WHO), 90% high prevalence rate has been observed in developing countries, whereas in developed countries the prevalence rate is low, i.e. 50%. The global Helicobacter pylori infection rate in female was found to be 42.7% as compared to 46.3% in males. Moreover, in adult it was significantly higher as compared to children, 48.6% and 32.6% respectively.

These statistics determine an increase in the demand for diagnostics in various regions across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the Helicobacter pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market as follows:

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Type

Serology Tests

Stool Antigen Tests

Urea Breath Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Method

Laboratory Based Test

Point of Care Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005185/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]