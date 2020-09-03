COVID19 Outbreak Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market 2020: Along with WuXi Biologics, Ajinomoto, Inno Biologics Ventures

Biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing refers to pharmaceutical companies outsourcing the development and manufacturing of drugs. CMOs have become a known name among pharmaceutical companies due to their cost effective services. The CMOs offer a wide range of services including research and development, analytical services and final dosage preparation and packaging. Moreover, growing biopharma industry is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The growth of the Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is attributed to the some key driving factors such as increase demand of biologics, growing biosimilar pipeline, stringent regulation and increasing outsourcing activities. However, increasing competition in the industry is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market was valued at US$ 13,727.13 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,497.26 million by 2027.

Company Profiles

Lonza Group AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Inno Biologics Ventures Sdn Bhd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AbbVie Inc.

WuXi Biologics

General Electric

Samsung Biologics

Merck KGaA

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Based on product, biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is segmented into biosimilar and biologics. The biologics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for biologics, increasing research, and development activities to develop new drugs for chronic indications in the forecast period. The market for biosimilar is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and increasing pipeline.

The contract manufacturing market for biologics is growing at an unprecedented rate owing to increasing biologics pipeline, manufacturing complexity, and companies shifting their focus towards core activities. Presently, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies outsource varied services from early-stage drug development to commercial-scale manufacturing. The outsourcing is required to expedite research and development, speed up market entry, give access to novel technologies, regulatory expertise, and reduces risks at a competitive cost. Complexities in biologics development and production and increasingly stringent quality standards have driven drug manufactures to prefer contract manufacturer services. Moreover, many companies are opting CMOs services to speed up the development process and lower production costs. For instance, in 2019, Dyadic International, Inc. agreed with Luina Bio Pty Ltd for the development and commercialization of its specific targeted antigen and biological products.

Service Insights

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market, by service, is segmented into development process, final dosage operations, analytical and quality control and final packaging. In 2019, the development process accounted for the largest market share in the global biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market owing to cutting edge technologies, risk becomes higher for small drug manufactures. However, analytical and quality control services are expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to stringent regulatory regulation and complex manufacturing requirements of biologics.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and expansion strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market adopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Product

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Others

Biosimilars

Global Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market – By Service

Development Process

Final Dosage Operation

Analytical and Quality Control

Final Packaging

