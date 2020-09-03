Data Backup and Recovery Market Qualitative Analysis, Future Outlook | Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, 2028

A recent report published by QMI on data backup and recovery market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of data backup and recovery market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data backup and recovery during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in data backup and recovery market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the data backup and recovery market has been segmented by software (data replication, data reduction, and data retention), by application (email, application, and media storage backup), by service (professional services, managed services), by deployment type (on-premise, cloud), by organization size (small & medium, large), by vertical (BFSI, IT and telecommunications, retail, government and public sector, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, education).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data backup and recovery market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data backup and recovery market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end-users are favourable for the growth of data backup and recovery market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for data backup and recovery market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of data backup and recovery market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for data backup and recovery market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. IBM

2. CA Technologies

3. Commvault

4. Dell

5. HPE

6. Oracle

7. Microsoft

8. Veritas Technologies

9. Acronis

10. NetApp

11. Unitrends

12. Veeam

Market Segmentation:

By Software:

o Data Replication

o Data Reduction

o Data Retention

By Application:

o Email

o Application

o Media Storage Backup

By Service:

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By Deployment Type:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

By Organization Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

By Vertical:

o BFSI

o IT and Telecommunications

o Retail

o Government and Public Sector

o Healthcare

o Media and Entertainment

o Manufacturing

o Education

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Software

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Deployment Type

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Software

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Deployment Type

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Software

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Type

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Software

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Type

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Software

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Deployment Type

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Software

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Type

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for data backup and recovery market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in data backup and recovery market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the data backup and recovery market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of data backup and recovery market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

