Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market 2020 Size, Trends, Potential Growth Global Key Factors

The global stomach cancer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. One of the major forces behind the rise of this market is the increasing prevalence of cancer in general and stomach cancer in particular worldwide. The GLOBOCAN 2018, which is a report on the global burden of cancer produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimates that in 2018, new cancer cases will be around 18 million and cancer-related deaths will be close to 9.6 million. Further, stomach cancer will account for 8.2% of the new cancer cases. Statistics released by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) substantiate the IARC’s findings. According to the WCRF, gastric cancer is the fourth mostly commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with 1 million new reported cases. As the incidence of stomach cancer increases across the globe, the demand for stomach cancer drugs will rise commensurately, spelling good news for this market.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above information in its new report, titled “Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the report, the market value stood at USD 2.61 billion in 2018.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Celltrion Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ipsen Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Growing PrevalenceStomach Cancer to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific generated USD 1.01 billion in revenue in 2018. The region is, therefore, expected to dominate the gastric cancer treatment market share in the upcoming decade. The main reason for this is the increasing incidence of gastric cancer cases, primarily in India and China. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2018 there were 456,124 stomach cancer cases in China. Coupled with this is the rising frequency of new product launches, both of which are propelling the regional market.

In North America, increasing preference for targeted therapies, rising incidence of stomach cancer, and growing R&D efforts by pharmaceuticals is spiking the demand for gastric carcinoma drugs in the region. Supportive government measures and favorable health reimbursement policies will bode well for the gastric carcinoma treatment market in Europe.

Encouraging Pipeline Candidates to Create Investment Opportunities

Potential pipeline candidates are being researched and developed as targeted therapies to treat gastric cancers. Targeted therapies involve specialized drugs that halt the spread of cancer by intervening or targeting specific molecules. For instance, Pfizer and EMD Serono Inc., is currently engaged in developing a drug called Avelumab for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer. Similarly, OncoQR ML recently declared that it has attained proof-of-concept (PoC) for its leading oncology product for gastrointestinal cancer called OQR100 (G17/little gastrin). Such research undertakings are emerging as one of the defining stomach cancer treatment market trends as these projects are encouraging players to focus their investment energies on enhancing their R&D capacities.

