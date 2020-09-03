Subdural electrode market Global Analysis, Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2026

The global subdural electrode market size is projected to reach USD 53.2 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 28.5 Million in 2018. This information is present in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Subdural electrode market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report provides an elaborate analysis of the evolving market dynamics. It further presents the subdural electrode market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, regional analysis, and other challenges

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Leading Players operating in the Subdural electrode market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

PMT Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CorTec GmbH

DIXI MEDICAL

inomedMedizintechnik GmbH

UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD.

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation

Other key market players

U.S. Will Lead Owing to the Rising Awareness Programs Regarding Subdural Electrodes

The market is geographically divided into Japan, the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world. Amongst these regions, the U.S. had acquired USD 11.4 Million subdural electrode market revenue. The region is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The main reasons for this growth are increasing awareness programs regarding subdural electrodes, rising number of strategic collaborations, and the existence of numerous prominent players. Besides, increasingprevalence of epilepsy will boost growth.

Europe houses plenty of modern healthcare facilities for the treatment of epilepsy. Apart from that, rising awareness campaigns about intracranial monitoring, as well as increasing utilization of depth electrodes, are likely to contribute to the market growth. The rest of the world is expected to have huge growth opportunities owing to the rising treatment gap for epilepsy.

Need for Highly Accurate Methods of Locating Seizure Focus to Drive Growth

Brain Sciences, an international open-access journal, published a study in 2018. As per the study, approximately 30.0% of the patients consuming anti-epileptic medicines fail to receive desired treatment results for epilepsy seizure control. Intracranial monitoring is undertaken for locating the area of seizure in epileptic patients. Higher precision in monitoring real-time brain activities, brain mapping, and locating seizer focus are expected to propel the subdural electrode market growth during the forthcoming period.

Platinum Segment to Dominate: Increasing Bio-compatibility will Favor Growth

In terms of material, the subdural electrode market can be segregated into stainless steel and platinum. Out of these, the platinum segment is projected to lead the market in terms of revenue. The growth is attributable to the lower infection rate and rising bio-compatibility of platinum. Moreover, platinum electrodes provide multiple additional benefits, namely, lower intracranial pressure and high accuracy in the detection of seizure location because of superior electrical connectivity. The stainless steel segment will grow at a rapid rate owing to its adoption in the developing economies.

