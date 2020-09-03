Outplacement Services Market Is Projected To Grow Vibrantly In The Upcoming Years 2020-2025 (Impact of COVID-19)

Global Outplacement Services Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Outplacement Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 2.37 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

What is Outplacement Services?

Outplacement service can be defined as an agency which is provided by reputed organizations, willing to support and provide provision to individuals who are exiting the business. Outsourcing agencies provide assistance to former employee’s transition to new jobs and help them re-orient themselves in the job market while recruitment agency is defined as a type of company that recruits new talent for open positions in the workforce. Outplacement services offers practical and emotional specialist career coaching support and enables an individual to circumnavigate the competitive job market and move into suitable new occupation as soon as possible.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Outplacement Services Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Safety against litigation, economic feasibility, growing customizable services and frequent mass hiring & layoffs have been driving the global outplacement services market. On the other hand, risks of fraudulent agencies approach and privacy concerns might act as restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Outplacement Services Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Outplacement Services Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Outplacement Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Adecco, Randstad

Mercer, Manpowergroup, Hays, Hudson Global Inc, Prima Careers, Career Insight Group, Velvetjobs, Careerarc Group Llc, Connor, Frederickson Partners, Careerpro Inc., Chiumento Limited. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Outplacement Services Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

