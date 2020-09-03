Surgical Tables Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Share and Forecast 2026

The global surgical tables market size is expected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. An operating room offers technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table plays an important role in surgical procedures and is considered the essential equipment. The surgical table requires advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures. Furthermore, the rising focus of market players towards the introduction of advanced surgical tables will promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, announced the acquisition of Trumpf Medical in 2014, which propelled the company to one of the leading players in the surgical tables market. In addition, the sale of these surgical products will strengthen the company’s product portfolio, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for the market.

The report covers :

o Global surgical tables market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/operating-table-market-101246

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/operating-table-market-101246

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Tables Market Sare :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

Launch of Allen Advance Table Lateral System to Speed Up Growth Process

Surgical tables usually last for 10 to 15 years and require replacement after its lifecycle. They are thus creating demand for new advanced surgical tables, which in turn will boost the surgical tables market trends. The rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players and the introduction of procedure specific operating tables have further led to the replacement of obsolete models with advanced surgical tables. Furthermore, in Jan 2017, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions announced the launch of the Allen Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to complement the Allen Advance Table. The launch of the innovative Advance Table Lateral System will accelerate the surgical tables market revenue owing to the performance upgraded advancement in the system. For instance, Dr. Dirk Ehlers, president of Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions said in a statement, “Our new Advance Table Lateral System is designed for lateral approaches in spinal surgery, and the System provides a flexing, lateral platform and allows for a unique 90° rotation of the patient from lateral directly into a prone position when used with the Allen Advance Table.”

Demand for Imaging And Specialty Surgery Tables to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 278.8 million in 2018 and is projected to grow radically in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for powered surgical tables. The integration of hybrid operating rooms in the hospitals will further boost surgical tables market share in North America. The rising demand for imaging and specialty surgery tables in the U.S. and Canada will also accelerate revenue in the region. In addition, an increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers in the U.S. and expansion of pre-exisiting hospitals will augment the healthy growth of the market in North America.

Related Reports :

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Size

Oncology Drugs Market Share

Oncology Drugs Market Trends

Oncology Drugs Market Growth

Oncology Drugs Market Analysis

Oncology Drugs Market Business Opportunities

Oncology Drugs Market Key Players

Oncology Drugs Market Demand

Oncology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape