Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Airbus Helicopters (France),Robinson Helicopter (United States),Russian Helicopters (Russia),Bell (United States),Lockheed Martin (United States),Leonardo (Italy),Boeing (United States),Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Columbia Helicopters (United States),Avicopter (China),Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (South Korea)

A helicopter, a type of aircraft, uses spinning or rotating, wings called blades to fly. It can be used for various things such as flying ambulances to carry patients and can be loaded with water to fight large fires. Off late, helicopters highly used in rescue operation during the flood, and in hard-to-reach places such as mountain or in oceans. Territorial disputes in Asia have conjointly compelled governments of the region to extend their defence disbursal. This increased defence disbursal is predicted to completely mirror on the acquisition of military helicopters, particularly in China and India.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Light Helicopters, Medium Helicopters, Heavy Helicopters), Application (Military Use, Civil & Commercial Use), Point of Sale (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Aftermarket)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Surging Technological Advancement in Light Weight Helicopter Fleet Manufacturing

Huge R&D Investments in Defense Sector in both Developed and Developing Countries

Growth Drivers in LimelightInvesting Huge Amount on the Development of Civil and Military Helicopter Fleet in Emerging Economies

Increasing Medical and Emergency Rescue Services, Transportation and VIP Movement Globally

Challenges that Market May Face:High Cost Associated With New Technology

Stringent Regulatory Norms for Helicopter Manufacturing and Development

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

