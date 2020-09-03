Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan),Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan),Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea),Audi AG (Germany),Volkswagen AG (Germany),SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China),General Motors (United States),Pininfarina (Italy)

The global fuel cell electric vehicles market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. This is owing to the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles across different applications and the increasing shift of consumers towards electric vehicles from traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. In addition, an increased range of fuel cell electric vehicles over battery electric vehicles and faster refueling time is another major factor acting as an advantage for its adoption over electric vehicles. Different governments are supporting the adoption and development of fuel cell electric vehicles in order to replace traditional fuel vehicle fleet from electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. For instance, the government of Japan has planned to achieve the construction of 160 hydrogen fueling stations before the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to which the current number of hydrogen fuel stations in Japan is around 80. The government of Japan is also expecting to raise its fuel cell electric vehicle fleet from 3,000 units in 2019 to 200,000 till 2026 which will further drive the market for fuel cell electric vehicles in the region. Currently, North America has the largest market share in this market owing to the largest number of fuel cell electric vehicles across the United States cities due to the high adoption of high-powered fuel cell sports cars.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket), Range (Short Range, Long Range), Component (Batteries, Electric Traction Motor, Fuel Cell Stack, Fuel Tank, Electronics Controller, Transmission Systems, Thermal Systems, Others)

A View on Influencing Trends:

The electric vehicles have less range when compared to traditional fossil fuel vehicles due to limited battery power and required recharging after discharging of battery which requires approximately 6 to 11 hours of charging time for a full battery. FCEV provides more range than electric vehicles & also it requires 2-3 minutes for refueling hydrogen tanks. Thus, the adoption of fuel cell vehicles is expected to rise owing to an advantage over the electric vehicles during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowing Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles Across Different Applications

Shifting of Consumers From Fossil Fuel to Electric Vehicles

Increased Range of FCEV compared to Traditional Electric Vehicles

Faster Refueling Time Over Electric Vehicles

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionHigh Cost of Vehicles

Performance Dependency of Vehicle on Available Oxygen in the Atmosphere

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Growing Research and Developments on Fuel Cell Technologies for Implementation in Different Types of Vehicles of Different Transportation Industry. For instance, there are so many companies that have already developed fuel cell technologies for aerospace and marine applications such as Ballard. Moreover, there are some automotive companies such as General Motors, Toyota and Honda which have already launched fuel cell electric vehicles in countries such as Japan and the United States.

