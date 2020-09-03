Daytime Running Lamp Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Daytime Running Lamp’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc. (United States), Biketronics Inc. (Russia),Custom Dynamics(r), LLC (United States),Custom LED LLC (United States),Federal-Mogul Corporation (United States),Flextronics International (Singapore),Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany),Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Co., Ltd (China), Ichikoh Industries Ltd. (Japan)

The daytime running lamp is an automotive lighting device that is equipped in vehicles front and tailgate lights. It emits white, yellow or amber light to increase the visibility of the vehicle during daytime. The daytime running lamp are automatically switched on when the vehicle is in a motion.The daytime running lights market is directly related to the growth of the global automobiles market. The equipment is applicable in various countries to decrease the road accidents in extreme weather conditions. It has been observed that increasing production of vehicles by the key players in the market coupled with mergers and acquisition is expected to flourish the global daytime running lamp market in future. The manufacturers of daytime running lamp are expanding their businesses in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on development of automotive sectors.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Halogen Lamps, LED Lamps, HID Lamps, OLED Lamps, Others), Application (Automobile manufacture industry, Automobile aftermarket industry), Illumination Type (Head Lights, Tail Lights), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Number of Consumer Willing To Purchase Daytime Running Lamp.

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncrease Demand of Daytime Running Lamp at Automotive Vehicles.

Rise in Demand of Advanced Technology Based Daytime Running Lights.

High Productivity Generate Due to Long Life Span and High Resistivity.

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionVehicles Equipped with Tailgate Daytime Running lamps Create Distraction Due to its Rear View Mirror.

Discourage Motorist to Use the Normal Standards Lights.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size

2.2 Daytime Running Lamp Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Daytime Running Lamp Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Daytime Running Lamp Market by Product

4.1 Global Daytime Running Lamp Sales by Product

4.2 Global Daytime Running Lamp Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Daytime Running Lamp Price by Product

5 Daytime Running Lamp Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Daytime Running Lamp by End User

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Increase Demand of Day Running Lamp in Extreme Weather Conditions.

Rise in Private Equity Investments in Automotive Industries.

