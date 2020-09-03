Autonomous Trucks Market is expected to grow exponentially in forecast period 2020- 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Autonomous Trucks’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Daimler AG (Germany),Waymo (Alphabet) (United States),Tesla Inc. (United States),Embark (United States),TuSimple, Inc. (United States),MAN SE (Germany),Starsky Robotics (United States),AB Volvo (Sweden),DAF (Paccar) (United States),Scania (Sweden)

Autonomous trucks or self-driving trucks require no human driver. These trucks are best suited for long-distance highways. Humans are still needed to navigate local streets and non-driving tasks such as coupling tractors and trailers, fueling, inspection, loading, and unloading. This technology has the potential to make commercial trucking more cost-efficient and safer. This approach is likely to lead to the â€œdigitizationâ€ of freight, with app-based marketplaces where local drivers can select from available loads. There has been a range of tests and developments taking place in the autonomous vehicle sector in the last few years. The adoption of this technology depends on factors such as technological limitations and public acceptance.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Semi-Autonomous, Fully-Autonomous), Application (Commercial, Military, Industrial), Components (Hardware, Software), Truck Type (Light Trucks, Medium Trucks, Heavy Trucks, Very Heavy Trucks)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Research and Developments in Technology to Increase Reliability and Minimize Faults or Failure

Growth Drivers in LimelightLabor Shortage Is Driving the Demand for Trucks That Do Not Require Human Assistance

High Demand Since Autonomy Leads To Reduced Costs of Operation

Increasing Demand Since Fuel Efficiency Reduces Environmental Impact

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionLack of Proper Infrastructure in Developing Nations

Massive Job Losses May Limit Acceptance

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:The Booming Logistics Industry Will Raise Demand

E-Commerce Growth and Rising Focus On Speedy Transport of Freight

