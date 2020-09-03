Physiotherapy Devices Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026 | DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Physiotherapy Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Physiotherapy Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Physiotherapy Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Physiotherapy Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Physiotherapy Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Physiotherapy Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Physiotherapy Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Physiotherapy Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Physiotherapy Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Research Report: DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL, Patterson Medical Ltd., Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics Corporation, Ossur, A. Alego Limited, HMS Medicals Systems

Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Equipment

Kit

Accessories



Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others



The Physiotherapy Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Physiotherapy Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Physiotherapy Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Physiotherapy Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Physiotherapy Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Physiotherapy Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Physiotherapy Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Physiotherapy Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Physiotherapy Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Equipment

1.4.3 Kit

1.4.4 Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Musculoskeletal

1.5.3 Neurology

1.5.4 Cardiovascular

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Physiotherapy Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Physiotherapy Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Physiotherapy Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Physiotherapy Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Physiotherapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Physiotherapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Physiotherapy Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Physiotherapy Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Physiotherapy Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Physiotherapy Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DJO Global

12.1.1 DJO Global Corporation Information

12.1.2 DJO Global Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DJO Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 DJO Global Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 DJO Global Recent Development

12.2 EMS Physio Ltd.

12.2.1 EMS Physio Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 EMS Physio Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 EMS Physio Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 EMS Physio Ltd. Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 EMS Physio Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 BTL

12.3.1 BTL Corporation Information

12.3.2 BTL Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BTL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BTL Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 BTL Recent Development

12.4 Patterson Medical Ltd.

12.4.1 Patterson Medical Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Patterson Medical Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Patterson Medical Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Patterson Medical Ltd. Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Patterson Medical Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 Enraf-Nonius

12.5.1 Enraf-Nonius Corporation Information

12.5.2 Enraf-Nonius Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enraf-Nonius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Enraf-Nonius Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Enraf-Nonius Recent Development

12.6 Dynatronics Corporation

12.6.1 Dynatronics Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dynatronics Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dynatronics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Dynatronics Corporation Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Dynatronics Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Ossur

12.7.1 Ossur Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ossur Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ossur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ossur Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Ossur Recent Development

12.8 A. Alego Limited

12.8.1 A. Alego Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 A. Alego Limited Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 A. Alego Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 A. Alego Limited Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 A. Alego Limited Recent Development

12.9 HMS Medicals Systems

12.9.1 HMS Medicals Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 HMS Medicals Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 HMS Medicals Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 HMS Medicals Systems Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 HMS Medicals Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Physiotherapy Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Physiotherapy Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”