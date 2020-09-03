Physiotherapy Devices Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026 | DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Physiotherapy Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Physiotherapy Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Physiotherapy Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Physiotherapy Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Physiotherapy Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Physiotherapy Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Physiotherapy Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Physiotherapy Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Physiotherapy Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Research Report: DJO Global, EMS Physio Ltd., BTL, Patterson Medical Ltd., Enraf-Nonius, Dynatronics Corporation, Ossur, A. Alego Limited, HMS Medicals Systems
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Equipment
Kit
Accessories
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Musculoskeletal
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Others
The Physiotherapy Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Physiotherapy Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Physiotherapy Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Physiotherapy Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Physiotherapy Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Physiotherapy Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Physiotherapy Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Physiotherapy Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Physiotherapy Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Equipment
1.4.3 Kit
1.4.4 Accessories
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Musculoskeletal
1.5.3 Neurology
1.5.4 Cardiovascular
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Physiotherapy Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Physiotherapy Devices Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Physiotherapy Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Physiotherapy Devices Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Physiotherapy Devices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Physiotherapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Physiotherapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Physiotherapy Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Physiotherapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Physiotherapy Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Physiotherapy Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Physiotherapy Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Physiotherapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Physiotherapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Physiotherapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Physiotherapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Physiotherapy Devices Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 DJO Global
12.1.1 DJO Global Corporation Information
12.1.2 DJO Global Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DJO Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 DJO Global Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 DJO Global Recent Development
12.2 EMS Physio Ltd.
12.2.1 EMS Physio Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 EMS Physio Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 EMS Physio Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 EMS Physio Ltd. Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 EMS Physio Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 BTL
12.3.1 BTL Corporation Information
12.3.2 BTL Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BTL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 BTL Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 BTL Recent Development
12.4 Patterson Medical Ltd.
12.4.1 Patterson Medical Ltd. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Patterson Medical Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Patterson Medical Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Patterson Medical Ltd. Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 Patterson Medical Ltd. Recent Development
12.5 Enraf-Nonius
12.5.1 Enraf-Nonius Corporation Information
12.5.2 Enraf-Nonius Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enraf-Nonius Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Enraf-Nonius Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 Enraf-Nonius Recent Development
12.6 Dynatronics Corporation
12.6.1 Dynatronics Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Dynatronics Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dynatronics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Dynatronics Corporation Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 Dynatronics Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Ossur
12.7.1 Ossur Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ossur Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ossur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Ossur Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 Ossur Recent Development
12.8 A. Alego Limited
12.8.1 A. Alego Limited Corporation Information
12.8.2 A. Alego Limited Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 A. Alego Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 A. Alego Limited Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 A. Alego Limited Recent Development
12.9 HMS Medicals Systems
12.9.1 HMS Medicals Systems Corporation Information
12.9.2 HMS Medicals Systems Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 HMS Medicals Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 HMS Medicals Systems Physiotherapy Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 HMS Medicals Systems Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Physiotherapy Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Physiotherapy Devices Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
