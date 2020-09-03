Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ophthalmology Surgical Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ophthalmology Surgical Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Research Report: Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Glaukos Corporation, HOYA Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Lumenis, NIDEK, STAAR Surgical Company

Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Cataract Surgery Devices

Glaucoma Surgery Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

Refractive Surgery Devices



Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ophthalmic Clinics



The Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ophthalmology Surgical Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cataract Surgery Devices

1.4.3 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

1.4.4 Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices

1.4.5 Refractive Surgery Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.5.4 Ophthalmic Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alcon

12.1.1 Alcon Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alcon Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Alcon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Alcon Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Alcon Recent Development

12.2 Bausch & Lomb

12.2.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bausch & Lomb Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bausch & Lomb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bausch & Lomb Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

12.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec

12.3.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Corporation Information

12.3.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Recent Development

12.4 Glaukos Corporation

12.4.1 Glaukos Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Glaukos Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Glaukos Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Glaukos Corporation Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Glaukos Corporation Recent Development

12.5 HOYA Corporation

12.5.1 HOYA Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 HOYA Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 HOYA Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 HOYA Corporation Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 HOYA Corporation Recent Development

12.6 IRIDEX Corporation

12.6.1 IRIDEX Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 IRIDEX Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IRIDEX Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 IRIDEX Corporation Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 IRIDEX Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

12.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Recent Development

12.8 Lumenis

12.8.1 Lumenis Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lumenis Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lumenis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Lumenis Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 Lumenis Recent Development

12.9 NIDEK

12.9.1 NIDEK Corporation Information

12.9.2 NIDEK Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NIDEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NIDEK Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 NIDEK Recent Development

12.10 STAAR Surgical Company

12.10.1 STAAR Surgical Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 STAAR Surgical Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 STAAR Surgical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 STAAR Surgical Company Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 STAAR Surgical Company Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

