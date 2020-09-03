Microfluidic Device System Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Microfluidic Device System market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Microfluidic Device System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Microfluidic Device System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microfluidic Device System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microfluidic Device System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microfluidic Device System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microfluidic Device System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microfluidic Device System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microfluidic Device System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Microfluidic Device System Market Research Report: Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Bio- Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Dolomite Centre, Micronit Microfluidics, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Global Microfluidic Device System Market Segmentation by Product: Glass

Polymer

Silicon



Global Microfluidic Device System Market Segmentation by Application: Point of Care Testing

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Delivery

Analytical Devices

Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

Environment and Industrial



The Microfluidic Device System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microfluidic Device System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microfluidic Device System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microfluidic Device System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Microfluidic Device System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microfluidic Device System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microfluidic Device System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microfluidic Device System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microfluidic Device System Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Microfluidic Device System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass

1.4.3 Polymer

1.4.4 Silicon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Point of Care Testing

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

1.5.4 Drug Delivery

1.5.5 Analytical Devices

1.5.6 Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

1.5.7 Environment and Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Microfluidic Device System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Microfluidic Device System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Microfluidic Device System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Microfluidic Device System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Microfluidic Device System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microfluidic Device System Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Microfluidic Device System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Microfluidic Device System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Microfluidic Device System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Microfluidic Device System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Microfluidic Device System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Microfluidic Device System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Microfluidic Device System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Microfluidic Device System Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Microfluidic Device System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Microfluidic Device System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Microfluidic Device System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Microfluidic Device System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Microfluidic Device System Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Microfluidic Device System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Microfluidic Device System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Microfluidic Device System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Microfluidic Device System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Microfluidic Device System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Microfluidic Device System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Microfluidic Device System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Microfluidic Device System Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Microfluidic Device System Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Microfluidic Device System Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Microfluidic Device System Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Microfluidic Device System Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidic Device System Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Microfluidic Device System Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Microfluidic Device System Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Device System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Device System Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Device System Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidic Device System Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Roche Diagnostics

12.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.3 Siemens Healthcare

12.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Agilent Technologies

12.4.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agilent Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Agilent Technologies Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Fluidigm Corporation

12.5.1 Fluidigm Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fluidigm Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fluidigm Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.5.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Bio- Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Bio- Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bio- Rad Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bio- Rad Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bio- Rad Laboratories Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.6.5 Bio- Rad Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Cepheid

12.7.1 Cepheid Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cepheid Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cepheid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Cepheid Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.7.5 Cepheid Recent Development

12.8 RainDance Technologies

12.8.1 RainDance Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 RainDance Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 RainDance Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 RainDance Technologies Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.8.5 RainDance Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Dolomite Centre

12.9.1 Dolomite Centre Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dolomite Centre Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dolomite Centre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dolomite Centre Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.9.5 Dolomite Centre Recent Development

12.10 Micronit Microfluidics

12.10.1 Micronit Microfluidics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Micronit Microfluidics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Micronit Microfluidics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.10.5 Micronit Microfluidics Recent Development

12.11 Roche Diagnostics

12.11.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

12.11.2 Roche Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Roche Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Roche Diagnostics Microfluidic Device System Products Offered

12.11.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

12.12 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.12.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company Products Offered

12.12.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Microfluidic Device System Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Microfluidic Device System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

