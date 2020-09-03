Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Aurora Imaging Technology, Esaote, Fonar Corporation
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Research Report: Aurora Imaging Technology, Esaote, Fonar Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, IMRIS, Neusoft Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Segmentation by Product: Closed MRI Systems
Open MRI Systems
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Segmentation by Application: Brain and Neurological MRI
Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI
Cardiac MRI
Pelvic and Abdominal MRI
Breast MRI
The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Closed MRI Systems
1.4.3 Open MRI Systems
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Brain and Neurological MRI
1.5.3 Spine and Musculoskeletal MRI
1.5.4 Cardiac MRI
1.5.5 Pelvic and Abdominal MRI
1.5.6 Breast MRI
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aurora Imaging Technology
12.1.1 Aurora Imaging Technology Corporation Information
12.1.2 Aurora Imaging Technology Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aurora Imaging Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Aurora Imaging Technology Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.1.5 Aurora Imaging Technology Recent Development
12.2 Esaote
12.2.1 Esaote Corporation Information
12.2.2 Esaote Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Esaote Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Esaote Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.2.5 Esaote Recent Development
12.3 Fonar Corporation
12.3.1 Fonar Corporation Corporation Information
12.3.2 Fonar Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fonar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Fonar Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.3.5 Fonar Corporation Recent Development
12.4 GE Healthcare
12.4.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
12.4.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 GE Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 GE Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation
12.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.5.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation Recent Development
12.6 IMRIS
12.6.1 IMRIS Corporation Information
12.6.2 IMRIS Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IMRIS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 IMRIS Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.6.5 IMRIS Recent Development
12.7 Neusoft Medical Systems
12.7.1 Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 Neusoft Medical Systems Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Neusoft Medical Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Neusoft Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.7.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Recent Development
12.8 Philips Healthcare
12.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information
12.8.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Philips Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Philips Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 Siemens Healthcare
12.9.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information
12.9.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Siemens Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Siemens Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.9.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.10 Canon Medical Systems
12.10.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information
12.10.2 Canon Medical Systems Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Canon Medical Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Canon Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Products Offered
12.10.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
