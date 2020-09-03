Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Thermoplastic rubber, TPE for short, also known as thermoplastic elastomer, is a kind of polymer material that shows the plasticity of rubber under normal temperature.

BASF

BAYER

Berkshire Hathaway (Lubrizol)

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Dynasol

ExxonMobil – Advanced Elastomer Systems

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Polymers

KURARAY

LCY Chemical

LG Chemicals

Lyondell Basell

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

PolyOne

Sinopec

Teknor Apex

This report focuses on the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In major industries there has been a major shift from PVC to Thermoplastic Elastomers which is expected to drive the market forward in the next 10 years.The worldwide market for Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Thermoplastic Polyene

Polyene Synthetic Rubber

Polyene Synthetic Rubber Major Applications are as follows:

Car

Medical

Electrical Appliances