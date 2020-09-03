Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Whey is obtained as a by-product of cheese that is rich in protein and contains less milk fat. Demineralized whey is a yellowish free flowing powder that tastes like milk. During production of cheese, various salts are added to milk, making whey a rich source of calcium, phosphorus, and potassium.

Kdem

Charotar Casein

Dairy Crest Group

Dairygold Food

Eurosrum

Kaskat

Senel (Holding)

SPX

Valio

However, these minerals are unsuitable for infant food, and thus infant food formulations demand demineralized whey protein ingredients. A variety of techniques are utilized in demineralization procedure such as nanofiltration, ion exchange chromatography, electro-dialysis, and others. Whey variants D90 and D70 are commonly utilized in infant food. Major Classifications are as follows:

40% Demineralized Whey

50% Demineralized Whey

70% Demineralized Whey

90% Demineralized Whey Major Applications are as follows:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Infant Food

Dairy