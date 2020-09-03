APAO Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of α-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives.

Evonik

Eastman

REXtac

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Hangzhou Hangao

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification