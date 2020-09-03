Static Var Compensator and Static Var Generator Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks. SVCs are part of the Flexible AC transmission system device family, regulating voltage, power factor, harmonics and stabilizing the system. A static VAR compensator has no significant moving parts (other than internal switchgear).

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin Power Electronic

Sieyuan Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Toshiba

S&C Electric

GE

Hangzhou Yinhu Electric

AMSC

Xian XD Power

Weihan

Ingeteam

Hengshun Zhongsheng

Sinexcel

Merus Power

Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric

Xuji Group Corporation

Zhiguang Electric

Comsys AB

Beijing In-power Electric Co.

Ltd

Major Classifications are as follows:

Static Var Compensator

Static Var Generator Major Applications are as follows:

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing