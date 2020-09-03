Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9). A Report, titled “Global Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) Market:

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E. coli

The research covers the current Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Procalcitonin market will become more intense. The worldwide market for Procalcitonin (CAS 56645-65-9) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 62 million US$ in 2019.

Procalcitonin Antigen

Procalcitonin Antibody Major Applications are as follows:

Medical Industry