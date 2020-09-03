Impact of COVID-19 on Truffle Oil Market : Implications on Business

Truffles refer to subterranean fungus that are found in the shadow of oak trees. Nevertheless, there are seven different kinds of species of truffle that are found all over the world. Right from the North Africa and the Middle East to Asia Pacific to Northwest of Pacific, such vast presence all over the world is likely to stimulate growth of the global truffle oil market in years to come.

Truffles are found in huge quantities in some specific areas across the globe. French and Italian countryside are the rich places for the growth of plentiful truffles in the world. Truffles come with different colors. Black truffles find itself growing with the hazelnut and oak trees in France’s Périgord region. On the other hand, burgundy truffles are found all over Europe.

Truffle oil is a modern culinary delight. It finds its use imparting aroma and flavour of truffles to a preparation. It mostly finds its use as a finishing oil in a wide variety of fishes like puréed foods such as deviled eggs and mashed potatoes, pizza, pasta dishes, and truffle fries.

The global truffle oil market is likely to be driven by its innovative uses across several preparations. Some of its uses are for the following preparations

French fries, potato chips, and truffled popcorn

Truffle oil goes extremely well with many of the vegetables

Drizzle truffle oil over mashed potatoes

Dishes using wild mushrooms

Pizza with truffle oil

Eggs and truffle oil

Truffle oil refers to a top-notch olive oil that has been infused with either white or black truffles. Both the types of truffles give out an earthy, mushroom flavour.

Some of the renowned market players found in the global truffle oil market are Sabatino Tartufi, Truffle Hunter, Marcel Plantin, and Urbani. These companies are also leading supplier of Pizza, Risotto, and pasta. Hence, they are also huge consumers of truffle oil.

Market outlook

In the recent years, restaurants and food companies are focusing on repositioning themselves to align with the changing tastes and preferences of customers and to meet their growing requirements. Truffle oil adds great flavour and aroma to various recipes. It is widely used in several cuisines as a finishing oil or drizzled over many recipes to increase redolence, which makes the food more tempting and aromatic for customers.

The demand for truffle oil is increasing across the globe owing to its lower price as compared to fresh truffle despite the fact that it provides the same flavour and aroma to food. In the global market, the demand for truffle oil is the highest in North America and Europe. North America is also the world’s largest producer of truffle oil.

Growing Demand for Truffle Oil in the Food Industry and Restaurants:-

In the global market, the demand for truffle oil for household purposes is increasing owing to its ability to enhance the flavour and fragrance of different cuisines and dishes. Truffle oil is almost exclusively used as a finishing oil as it is drizzled over various dishes such as pizza, pasta, meat and various desserts. It is also added to whipped products such as deviled eggs and mashed potatoes to add depth to the flavour. Truffle oil is extensively used by chefs in restaurants to enhance the flavour and aroma of their recipes.

The extensive usage of truffle oil can also be attributed to its stable price, due to which it is more economical than fresh truffle. The stability of the price can be attributed to its synthetic production with the usage of certain chemical compounds that have the same aroma and flavour as that of fresh truffle. Truffle oil is manufactured by infusing real truffles in olive oil or grapeseed oil. The demand for truffle oil is increasing as it contains antioxidants as well as aids in the prevention of the tumour.

Global Truffle Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global truffle oil market has been segmented as-

Black truffles

White truffles

Burgundy truffles

Garlic truffles

On the basis of application, the global truffle oil market has been segmented as-

Pizza

Pasta

Desserts

Meat

Others

