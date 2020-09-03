Anchor Fasteners Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Hilti, Structural Bolt and Manufacturing, UNIQUE FASTNERS

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Anchor Fasteners Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Anchor Fasteners market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Anchor Fasteners market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Anchor Fasteners market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anchor Fasteners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anchor Fasteners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anchor Fasteners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anchor Fasteners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anchor Fasteners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anchor Fasteners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anchor Fasteners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anchor Fasteners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anchor Fasteners Market Research Report: Hilti, Structural Bolt and Manufacturing, UNIQUE FASTNERS, ARGIP, Powers Fasteners, Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd., Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC., BTM Manufacturing, EDSCO Fasteners, Allfasteners Australia, Technical Metal, Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial

Anchor Fasteners Market Types: Plastic Anchors

Wedge Anchors

Drop-In Anchors

Acorn Nut Sleeve Anchors

Others



Anchor Fasteners Market Applications: Building and Construction

Electronic Industry

Automotive Industry

Mechanical & Infrastructure Industries



The Anchor Fasteners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anchor Fasteners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anchor Fasteners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Anchor Fasteners market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anchor Fasteners industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Anchor Fasteners market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Anchor Fasteners market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anchor Fasteners market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anchor Fasteners Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Anchor Fasteners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic Anchors

1.4.3 Wedge Anchors

1.4.4 Drop-In Anchors

1.4.5 Acorn Nut Sleeve Anchors

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building and Construction

1.5.3 Electronic Industry

1.5.4 Automotive Industry

1.5.5 Mechanical & Infrastructure Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Anchor Fasteners, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Anchor Fasteners Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Anchor Fasteners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Anchor Fasteners Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Anchor Fasteners Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anchor Fasteners Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Anchor Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Anchor Fasteners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Anchor Fasteners Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anchor Fasteners Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Anchor Fasteners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Anchor Fasteners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Anchor Fasteners Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Anchor Fasteners Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Anchor Fasteners Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Anchor Fasteners Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Anchor Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Anchor Fasteners Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Anchor Fasteners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Anchor Fasteners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Anchor Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Anchor Fasteners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Anchor Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Anchor Fasteners Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Anchor Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Anchor Fasteners Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Anchor Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anchor Fasteners Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Anchor Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Anchor Fasteners Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Anchor Fasteners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Anchor Fasteners Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anchor Fasteners Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hilti

12.1.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hilti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hilti Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.1.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.2 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing

12.2.1 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.2.2 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.2.5 Structural Bolt and Manufacturing Recent Development

12.3 UNIQUE FASTNERS

12.3.1 UNIQUE FASTNERS Corporation Information

12.3.2 UNIQUE FASTNERS Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 UNIQUE FASTNERS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 UNIQUE FASTNERS Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.3.5 UNIQUE FASTNERS Recent Development

12.4 ARGIP

12.4.1 ARGIP Corporation Information

12.4.2 ARGIP Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ARGIP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ARGIP Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.4.5 ARGIP Recent Development

12.5 Powers Fasteners

12.5.1 Powers Fasteners Corporation Information

12.5.2 Powers Fasteners Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Powers Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Powers Fasteners Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.5.5 Powers Fasteners Recent Development

12.6 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd.

12.6.1 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd. Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.6.5 Pacific Bolt Manufacturing Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC.

12.7.1 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC. Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.7.5 Classic Metallic Sheets Factory LLC. Recent Development

12.8 BTM Manufacturing

12.8.1 BTM Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 BTM Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BTM Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BTM Manufacturing Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.8.5 BTM Manufacturing Recent Development

12.9 EDSCO Fasteners

12.9.1 EDSCO Fasteners Corporation Information

12.9.2 EDSCO Fasteners Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 EDSCO Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 EDSCO Fasteners Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.9.5 EDSCO Fasteners Recent Development

12.10 Allfasteners Australia

12.10.1 Allfasteners Australia Corporation Information

12.10.2 Allfasteners Australia Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Allfasteners Australia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Allfasteners Australia Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.10.5 Allfasteners Australia Recent Development

12.11 Hilti

12.11.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Hilti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Hilti Anchor Fasteners Products Offered

12.11.5 Hilti Recent Development

12.12 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial

12.12.1 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial Products Offered

12.12.5 Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anchor Fasteners Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Anchor Fasteners Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

