Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size 2020, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic and Metal Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic and Metal Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Saint-Gobain, Crown, Sonoco Products, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Berry Global, Huhtamaki OYJ, Greif, Ardagh, Silgan, Huber Packaging, Kian Joo Group, JL Clark, Avon Crowncaps & Containers, UnitedCan Company, Macbey, William Say, Can Pack Group, HUBER Packaging, Toyo Seikan

Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging



Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Segmentation by Application: Food packaging

Beverage packaging

Personal care packaging

Industrial packaging



The Plastic and Metal Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic and Metal Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic and Metal Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Product Overview

1.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Packaging

1.2.2 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic and Metal Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic and Metal Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic and Metal Packaging as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic and Metal Packaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic and Metal Packaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

4.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food packaging

4.1.2 Beverage packaging

4.1.3 Personal care packaging

4.1.4 Industrial packaging

4.2 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging by Application

5 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic and Metal Packaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Plastic and Metal Packaging Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic and Metal Packaging Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.2 Ball Corporation

10.2.1 Ball Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ball Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ball Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Amcor Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Saint-Gobain

10.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.4.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Saint-Gobain Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Saint-Gobain Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.5 Crown

10.5.1 Crown Corporation Information

10.5.2 Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Crown Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Crown Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Crown Recent Development

10.6 Sonoco Products

10.6.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sonoco Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sonoco Products Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sonoco Products Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

10.7 Sealed Air Corporation

10.7.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Mondi Group

10.8.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mondi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mondi Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mondi Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

10.9 Berry Global

10.9.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

10.9.2 Berry Global Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Berry Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Berry Global Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Berry Global Recent Development

10.10 Huhtamaki OYJ

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic and Metal Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huhtamaki OYJ Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huhtamaki OYJ Recent Development

10.11 Greif

10.11.1 Greif Corporation Information

10.11.2 Greif Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Greif Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Greif Recent Development

10.12 Ardagh

10.12.1 Ardagh Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ardagh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ardagh Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.12.5 Ardagh Recent Development

10.13 Silgan

10.13.1 Silgan Corporation Information

10.13.2 Silgan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Silgan Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.13.5 Silgan Recent Development

10.14 Huber Packaging

10.14.1 Huber Packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Huber Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Huber Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.14.5 Huber Packaging Recent Development

10.15 Kian Joo Group

10.15.1 Kian Joo Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Kian Joo Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Kian Joo Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.15.5 Kian Joo Group Recent Development

10.16 JL Clark

10.16.1 JL Clark Corporation Information

10.16.2 JL Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 JL Clark Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.16.5 JL Clark Recent Development

10.17 Avon Crowncaps & Containers

10.17.1 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.17.5 Avon Crowncaps & Containers Recent Development

10.18 UnitedCan Company

10.18.1 UnitedCan Company Corporation Information

10.18.2 UnitedCan Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 UnitedCan Company Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.18.5 UnitedCan Company Recent Development

10.19 Macbey

10.19.1 Macbey Corporation Information

10.19.2 Macbey Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Macbey Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.19.5 Macbey Recent Development

10.20 William Say

10.20.1 William Say Corporation Information

10.20.2 William Say Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 William Say Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.20.5 William Say Recent Development

10.21 Can Pack Group

10.21.1 Can Pack Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Can Pack Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Can Pack Group Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.21.5 Can Pack Group Recent Development

10.22 HUBER Packaging

10.22.1 HUBER Packaging Corporation Information

10.22.2 HUBER Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 HUBER Packaging Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.22.5 HUBER Packaging Recent Development

10.23 Toyo Seikan

10.23.1 Toyo Seikan Corporation Information

10.23.2 Toyo Seikan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Toyo Seikan Plastic and Metal Packaging Products Offered

10.23.5 Toyo Seikan Recent Development

11 Plastic and Metal Packaging Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic and Metal Packaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic and Metal Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

