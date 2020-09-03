Specialty Paper Market Size, Key Players & Global Analysis Report 2019 to 2026

The global Specialty Paper Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2020-2026 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the specialty paper market include International Paper Company, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group, Inc, Mondi PLC., Sappi Ltd., ITC Ltd., Domtar Corporation, Glatfelter, Fedrigoni and Munksjo Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand from the cosmetic, food and beverage sector as it provides moisture retention, pH level, and hygiene which make it appropriate as a packaging material. Moreover, rising disposable income and a busy lifestyle have upsurge the demand. In addition to this, the growing construction industry is also expected to drive the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of specialty paper.

Market Segmentation

The entire specialty paper market has been sub-categorized into product type, raw material and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Label And Release Papers

Printing Papers

Flexible Packaging Papers

Rolling Papers

Décor Papers

Banknotes And Security Papers

Others

By Raw Material

Pulp

Fillers And Binders

Additives

Coatings

Others

By Application

Packaging And Labelling

Printing And Writing

Industrial Use

Building And Construction

Food Service

others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for specialty paper market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

