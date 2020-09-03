Agricultural Colorants Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Agricultural Colorants is a class of colorants used in seed, fertilizer, easy to identify seed in different levels, different stages. Aim to improve fertilizer performance.

Sun Chemical

BASF

Clariant

Keystone Aniline(Milliken)

Chromatech Incorporated

Sensient Technologies

Aakash Chemicals

Organic Dyes and Pigments

AgriCoatings

ArrMaz

Retort Chemicals

This report focuses on the Agricultural Colorants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Agricultural Colorants are mainly produced in North America, Europe. In 2020, North America is the largest production region, In global market, there are many manufacturers producing chemical agricultural colorants. They usually purchase raw material from other chemical companies. While in North America and Europe, manufacturers mostly produce raw materials by themself. As for downstream application, in North America and Europe, chemical agricultural colorants producers also produced seed coating agent with their own products. Most manufacturers in North America and Europe have formed a complete industrial chain, from raw material supply to downstream consumption. The worldwide market for Agricultural Colorants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2023, from 810 million US$ in 2020

Dyes

Pigments Major Applications are as follows:

Seed Treatment

Fertilizers