Iron is an essential element as it plays an important role in many vital biological processes such as the synthesis of heme which forms the basis of hemoglobin (Hb) the oxygen-carrying protein of the blood, the formation of myoglobin, energy metabolism, neurotransmitter production, the formation of collagen and immune system function. Lack of iron is one of the principal causes of anemia in the general population. It is not surprising that iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is associated with increased morbidity and mortality.

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Galenica

Pharmacosmos

Nippon Shinyaku

NOXXON Pharma

Rockwell Medical

Sanofi

Treatment with intravenous iron is clearly superior to oral iron and presents several advantages such as faster and higher increase in Hb levels and replenishment of body iron stores. For these reasons, modern formulations of IV iron have emerged as safe and effective alternatives for IDA management. Major Classifications are as follows:

Ferric carboxy maltose

Sucrose

Dextran Major Applications are as follows:

Nephrology

Gynecology & Obstetrics

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Cardiology