M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc.

The research covers the current M-Xylylenediamine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Cargill

SHOWA DENKO

Scope of the M-Xylylenediamine Market Report: This report focuses on the M-Xylylenediamine in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Batch Process

Continuous Process Major Applications are as follows:

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Nylon Resin