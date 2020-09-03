Dental 3D Scanners Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Short Description About Dental 3D Scanners Market:

Dental 3D scanners are used to scan teeth using laser or light source. The image created using 3D scanners are processed into computer for further use. These images are combined with CAD or CAM system, or a 3D printer to create perfect fitting prosthetics and dentures.

The research covers the current Dental 3D Scanners market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

3Shape

Align Technology

Amann Girrbach

Asahi Roentgen

Carestream Health

Condor

Densy3D

Dental Wings

Kulzer

Kulzer

Straumann

Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners

Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners

Hand-held 3D Dental Scanners

Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Major Applications are as follows:

Hospitals